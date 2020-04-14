Wes Holden: Salango can get WV where it needs to go (Opinion)

Sadly, many of our current elected officials in West Virginia have been pandering to outside special interests over the past few legislative sessions, and nothing gets done to help actual West Virginians or address issues critical to them.
Politicians want to reduce certain corporate and business taxes, which would bring untold harm to our counties and municipalities. This won’t work. You only have to look at Kansas to see that.
Under Gov. Sam Brownback during 2012, Kansas passed sweeping tax cuts based on model legislation authored by conservative American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, and championed by The Wall Street Journal, Grover Norquist and economist Arthur Laffer. By early 2017, Kansas was in a state of fiscal crisis, having to slash the state budget nine times and suffering three credit downgrades while defaulting on government payments.
The Kansas Experiment is an example of what West Virginia should not imitate, no matter how much our Republican-led Legislature wants us to.
This coming election, West Virginians will either decide to become a state dedicated to the prosperity and political equality of all or a state looking out for the interests of the few. We must take back our state from the status quo or we will not recover. We must no longer sit on the sidelines.
Elections in 2018 held in Virginia, North Carolina and other states have shown that Democrats can win if they support the best candidate. This coming primary election in June allows West Virginians to introduce and create positive political change by electing the best candidates who can turn the state blue in November.
We need new politicians who are clear-eyed about the challenge of creating positive political change. It is time that we elect leaders who focus on small businesses and the everyday working class. We need to look for and support political candidates who have a proven track record of getting things done.
Gubernatorial candidate and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango is such a person. He is not a career politician and has spent his career helping average citizens and building a better future for our state’s largest county.
I admire him because he comes from humble beginnings and pulled himself up by his own bootstraps. His life has shown that he has a good moral compass. He knows the value of hard work, the importance of obtaining a good education and is a small businessman.
As Kanawha County commissioner, he brought in new tech jobs, expanded sports tourism and believes we need to diversify the state’s economy.
Again, this primary election is extremely important to West Virginia. We need to elect those whose only desire is to move the state forward and care about the individual welfare of each and every West Virginian. Please be informed before you go to the polls and vote for the best candidate for the 21st century.