Wes Holden: Stemming the tide of veteran suicides (Opinion)

While attending Veterans Appreciation Day recently in the West Virginia Senate chamber, I listened as several senators stood and made rousing statements about the need to appreciate and support our veterans.
As a veteran, I have heard comments like this before, and I believe they were made from the heart; however, without action, they just become platitudes.
I wonder why, each year, the West Virginia Department of Veteran Affairs faces budget reductions.
It is depressing to learn about the number of veterans who commit suicide each day. Veteran suicides are not just a national problem, but they are also a state problem. According to Military Times, as recently as four years ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs referenced the “22-a-day” statistic, in regard to veteran suicides based on partial state death records. In 2016, it was dropped to “20 veterans a day,” and recently the figure was dropped to 17 a day, after removing active-duty National Guardsmembers and reservists from the larger number. VA officials are quick to point out that this new metric does not represent a decrease in veteran deaths, just a different way of presenting the information.
Nationally, the rate of veteran suicide has grown significantly in recent years. West Virginia has a veteran population of 126,473, which is 8.8 percent of the state’s population. According to the West Virginia Health Statistics Center, 320 veterans committed suicide from 2014 to 2018. Kanawha County had the highest number of veteran suicides with 50 during that four-year period. Berkeley County had 24, Harrison County had 20 and Cabell County had 15. There are no statistics on the number of attempted suicides.
Veterans are more likely to die by suicide than Americans who never served in the military. The risk of male veterans committing suicide is 19 % higher, compared to adult male civilians, and, for female veterans, the risk factor is 2.2 times more likely.
Trying to curb the number of suicides is not just a Department of Veterans Affairs problem. Many veterans do not receive VA medical care and are outside of the VA health care system. Suicide is a complex problem and must be approached from many directions. There is a wide range of strategies recommended by the Suicide Prevention Resource Center.
That day in the Senate chamber, one senator did say the state needs more Veterans Service Officers to meet the needs of veterans filing claims, which is true. However, the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance also needs to increase the number of experienced mental health professionals, such as social workers.
Currently, the public employee pay scale is woefully inadequate. These employees should work closely with the VA medical centers in identifying and monitoring veterans who are struggling with suicidal tendencies. Our state congressional delegation should require the Department of Veterans Affairs to share the names of those at-risk veterans with the state, so they can be more closely monitored.
To aid in suicide prevention, the state congressional delegation should also require that the branches of military service provide information about their discharged members to the Veterans Health Administration. Suicide risk can be elevated when individuals separate from the military, because they are transitioning to civilian life. This is especially true of those coming home from war zones.
These recommendations are only part of the solution. There are many reasons someone may want to take his or her life, and there are many more attempted suicides than actual suicides. If you know of a veteran who is having difficulty coping with life and may be contemplating suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, at 1-800-273-8255.