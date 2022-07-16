The inflationary cycle we’re experiencing is somewhat different from those in the past. We have near full employment, yet labor and real wages are falling. According to a recent analysis by the Economic Policy Institute, part of the problem is a massive increase in corporate profits. The institute analyzed the three major cost components of the non-financial corporate sector (labor costs, non-labor inputs and markup of profits), comparing recent financial quarters to the 1979 average.
Strikingly, corporate profits have increased from 11.4% to 53.9% per unit price of goods. The cost of raw materials, which should be a major driver of inflation in our current situation, have increased only moderately and unit labor costs have dropped dramatically over the two-year period. In the words of the Institute, “….the already-excessive power of corporations has been channeled into raising profits rather than the more traditional form it has taken in recent decades: suppressing wages.”
To begin to address this problem we need to understand how we got here.
Throughout much of the mid-1900s, wealth distribution was much more evenly balanced than it is today, thanks largely to the power of unions and progressive taxation.
That all changed in the early 1980s. The U.S. government came to embrace policies fostered for many years by Milton Friedman and the Chicago School of Economics, that have come to be known as neoliberalism or “trickle down” economics. The philosophy was to give the rich and corporations a free rein by privatizing industry and otherwise minimizing government regulation so economic growth could be encouraged and profits maximized.
According to the theory, all boats would rise with the resulting tide of prosperity. While this was initially a Republic theme for many decades, Bill Clinton and the Democrats signed on in the early 1990s. It has remained the economic cornerstone of both parties ever since.
And what was the result of this extended period of economic gluttony? After 40 years of neoliberalism, corporate power and economic inequality are at levels not seen since the 1920s before the Great Depression.
Neoliberalism was a colossal hoax. Even the International Monetary Fund, one of the principle endorsers of neoliberalism, admitted as much. In a 2016 report, the Monetary Fund (somewhat begrudgingly) acknowledged that neoliberal economic policies have resulted in increased inequality and stunted economic growth.
Even with widespread recognition that changes in our economic structure are critically needed, nothing is being done to address this sorry situation. Taxes on corporations and the highest-earning individuals stay ridiculously low. Major industries are controlled by a handful of companies. The power of organized labor is greatly diminished. Corporations remain free to take advantage of any situation to maximize their profits. And, as time passes, economic inequality and hyperinflation become more and more problematic, especially for working class individuals.
Daniel Graff, Director of the Higgins Labor Program at the University of Notre Dame, has addressed the issue of sociopolitical inertia in a recent conference paper. He cites “…widespread and at times willful amnesia concerning the history of American attempts to curb excessiveness and promote economic fairness.” He goes on to point out that throughout much of the 20th century “…Americans confronted extreme income inequality via labor unions, anti-monopoly regulation and progressive taxation, but for the past four decades those efforts have been largely abandoned.”
Graff provides some guidance to moving forward when he points out that “…our vision is enhanced when we look to the past to see how our predecessors confronted challenging scenarios not that different than our own.” And looking to the past, Dr. Graff used as his example, Walter P. Reuther, United Auto Workers President from 1946 to his untimely death in 1970.
If ever there was a working class hero, it was Reuther. A native of Wheeling, where he grew up in a blue collar household, Reuther and his brothers were active in addressing issues facing working class folks from the early days. Reuther was a crusader for a better world for everyone and had a major impact on the economic, social and political affairs of his time. Through strikes and shrewd negotiation, he was instrumental in achieving great benefits for the UAW workers against the Big Three auto makers. These include things we subsequently take for granted like fair pay, cost-of-living adjustments, company provided health care, pensions and supplemental unemployment benefits.
Reuther was a confidant of Presidents Kennedy and Johnson and was instrumental in realizing much of the Great Society legislation. He stood beside Martin Luther King Jr. as the great civil rights leader gave his “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial. His concept of labor’s role and responsibilities in a free society attracted widespread national and global attention. He made the cover of the June 20, 1955, edition of Time Magazine. Following his death, Time wrote, “Mr. Reuther challenged not only labor but the country — sometimes the world — to see new and broader horizons,”
Reuther forcefully and intelligently confronted the basic features of the capitalistic system. Perhaps, most relevant to our current situation were his views on corporate power. He saw the auto industry, which in the 1950’s controlled up to 90% of the U.S. market, as an oligopoly — a rigged system — wherein prices were fixed. To address this issue, Reuther proposed (in 1958) a profit-sharing plan, whereby 50% of excess profits would go to the workers and auto consumers (the latter as rebates).
The proposal reflected Reuther’s view that union action should address the concerns of all citizens. Unfortunately, the timing was bad. The country was falling into a recession, new contract negotiations and howls of “socialism” from corporations, so the proposal was eventually dropped. Regardless, by embracing such progressive initiatives, Reuther was showing us the way forward.
This brief consideration of the past reveals that the root cause of the current economic malaise (unbridled corporate power) is nothing new, making lessons of the past relevant in the 21st century. Clearly our political system is not responding appropriately.
The only answer our political leaders offer to address hyperinflation is raising interest rates, a move that may prove ineffective and will surely hit the working class hardest. In the words of Walter Reuther, we instead need to embrace bold ideas “…to save truly-free enterprise from death at the hands of its self-appointed champions.” We need to look back, particularly to the post World War II years, to identify and work steadfastly for bold initiatives that address corporate power and economic inequality.
One such action is a temporary excess profits tax. Given the absence of a strong labor movement, it looks like electoral politics is our only hope. While the national Democratic Party is currently controlled by its corporate friendly wing, progressive voices are putting forth meaningful proposals such as increases in taxes on corporations and the super rich, universal health care and a living wage. Such progressive candidates should be supported, particularly when they challenge the incumbent corporate Democrats.