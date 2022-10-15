Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Reactionary forces are hard at work here in the U.S. eliminating our hard-won personal and religious freedoms. The two most prominent of these regressive forces are the religious right and the vast network of ultra-conservative judges that adhere to dogma of the Federalist Society.

The religious right is a political movement, prominent since the 1970s, that wants to “recenter” Christianity in American law and policy. Through concern about what it perceived to be moral decline in America, many religious conservatives were motivated to engage in the political process to return “Christian” values to the country. They called themselves the Moral Majority, but they were really Christian nationalists whose agenda included restoring prayer and opposing the teaching of evolution in public schools; outlawing abortion; limiting gay rights and prohibiting same-sex marriage.

Stories you might like

Wes Holden is a retired federal employee living in Sissonville.

Recommended for you