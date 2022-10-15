Reactionary forces are hard at work here in the U.S. eliminating our hard-won personal and religious freedoms. The two most prominent of these regressive forces are the religious right and the vast network of ultra-conservative judges that adhere to dogma of the Federalist Society.
The religious right is a political movement, prominent since the 1970s, that wants to “recenter” Christianity in American law and policy. Through concern about what it perceived to be moral decline in America, many religious conservatives were motivated to engage in the political process to return “Christian” values to the country. They called themselves the Moral Majority, but they were really Christian nationalists whose agenda included restoring prayer and opposing the teaching of evolution in public schools; outlawing abortion; limiting gay rights and prohibiting same-sex marriage.
From day one, the Republican Party was instrumental in building the movement, recognizing the potential impact of judicial power in restoring so-called traditional moral values. As such, it has worked diligently to realize a federal judiciary that will interpret the First Amendment to accommodate religious intrusion in public affairs and the 14th Amendment to address several “moral” issues whose legality rests on a right to privacy.
While only about 20% of Americans would choose to live in the quasi-theocracy that Christian nationalists promote, the movement has substantial power, including much of the judicial system and the Republican Party. These are our Morality Police. They pose an imminent threat to democracy and religious freedom, and must be stopped.
To justify their reactionary efforts to reduce our freedoms, the movement has developed a Christian Heritage Story, in which our Nation was founded by devout proto-evangelical Christians in a unique covenant with the Christian God. In other words, religion and government were thoroughly integrated from our very founding.
Based on this story, only conservative, white Christians are “true Americans.” To restore morality to the nation, they hold that we must return to the old righteous ways.
This story ignores the fact that many of our Founding Fathers were Deists who believed in human reason as both a reliable means of addressing sociopolitical problems and the key to discerning religious truth. They rejected scripture as the revealed word of God and believed that after creation, God did not intervene in men’s affairs. This might explain why God is not referenced in the U.S. Constitution.
For Christian nationalists, such reason and scientific inquiry are the enemy.
In implementing this return to the past, Christian nationalists have formed strong alliances with other conservative entities that advocate for “originalism” in judicial interpretation. Originalists believe that the U.S. Constitution should be interpreted as it would have at the time it was written.
The most prominent and influential of these originalist entities is the Federalist Society. It was formed in 1982 in response to what conservatives viewed as false liberal interpretations of the Constitution during the previous four decades. Their main goal is to build a vast network of ultra conservatives in both the federal and state court systems that will implement originalist interpretation in their rulings. They have been very successful in influencing Republican presidents, from Nixon to Trump. Trump appointed federal court judges nearly exclusively from lists they provided.
All six conservatives on the Supreme Court have ties to the Federalist Society, which recently received a $1.6 billion donation to help bring “originalism” to full fruition.
The recent Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade clearly shows that the originalist/Christian Heritage Story interpretation has, in effect, become the guiding principal in Supreme Court decisions. According to the decision written by Justice Samuel Alito, America’s moral standards are fixed in the past. Any changes since then are signs of decline. The Dobbs decision is only the beginning of many Supreme Court decisions that will rewrite life in the U.S. from an originalist/Christian nationalist perspective.
Cases will soon be heard that will likely impact voting rights (racial and partisan gerrymandering), affirmative action, contraception and gay rights.
While recent polls show historically low approval for the Supreme Court, federal court originalists could care less. And why shouldn’t they? They have lifetime appointments, something found in no other major democracy.
There is much to fear for our personal liberty as the new Supreme Court session begins. The 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion was based on the concept that it was a liberty protected under the due process clause of the 14th Amendment (the privacy clause). In writing the Dobbs decision, Justice Alito held that abortion was not “deeply rooted in this Nation’s history” or “implicit in the concept of ordered liberty.”
The same twisted criterion can and will be employed to invalidate several other 14th Amendment, privacy-based decisions that have advanced human freedom, such as contraception, same-sex marriage and LGBTQ rights.
It is also clear that church-state separation is under siege. Several of these obstructionist justices (Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch) have derided the concept as a false, ahistorical and anti-religious principle and are hard at work to make substantive changes.
Recent Court rulings now require states to fund sectarian education and allow school officials to lead students in coercive prayers on school property. It is clear that we can no longer count on the courts to ensure separation of church and state, something that our Founders well understood was needed to defend everyone’s religious freedom, including those choosing to not be religious.
What is a dream for Christian nationalists is a nightmare for the rest of us.
The Supreme Court has also shown it is ready to gut much of the environmental, workplace safety and public health legislation enacted over many decades. A major issue is the ability of regulatory agencies to interpret laws and implement responsive rules.
Last session, the Court gutted Environmental Protection Agency rule making that limited carbon emissions from power plants, and, in the new session, appears ready to limit the scope of the Clean Water Act.
So, what can be done about this dreadful situation? With regard to the Supreme Court, the Biden Administration and Congress could pass legislation to “pack” it with additional appointees and/or set term and age limits (none of which are specified in the Constitution). During the 1930s, President Roosevelt threatened court packing in the face of a regulation-abhorring conservative majority that was killing vital New Deal legislation passed overwhelmingly in Congress. The conservatives blinked and, thereafter, New Deal legislation was largely upheld.
It is unlikely that any of the true believer conservatives on the current court could be so swayed.
On a personal level, we all need to take action to save democracy. In response to the Dobbs decision, which gives individual states the right to outlaw abortion, women across America have awakened and are mobilizing, with impressive demonstrations and voter registration. The results of the Kansas initiative on reproductive freedom are encouraging, clearly demonstrating that the Court is vastly out of step with the electorate. Similar initiatives on abortion and other personal freedoms should be encouraged wherever possible.
All voters should feel obliged to understand the issues and the positions of the candidates on them. Once informed, we need to be politically active, helping ensure that others are informed and motivated to vote. We must reveal these reactionaries for what they are and help people understand what religious freedom really means.
We need to call out the hypocrisy of the Republican Partly hierarchy and their media propagandists who have ridden the anti-abortion clown car for decades. Consider their response to the news that their Senate candidate and avowed anti-abortionist Herschel Walker payed for his girlfriend’s abortion. They just don’t care. They will play along with the Christian nationalists (who also don’t care) as long as it serves their interests. It’s all about power. Folks, our democracy is under siege. We need to take the danger seriously, before it’s too late.