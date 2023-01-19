“History has informed us that bodies of men as well as individuals are subject to the spirit of tyranny” -- Thomas Jefferson, 1774.
Most of us are under the assumption that the Boston Tea Party was simply a protest by the American colonists about the price of tea, which was increased by the Tea Act.
Actually, the Tea Act gave the East India Company full and unlimited access to the American tea trade and was designed to increase the profitability of the East India Company for its stockholders, which included the King and members of Parliament. The Tea Act provided government sponsorship of the corporation over all its competitors, plain and simple. In this way, the East India Company was able to lower its tea prices to undercut the prices of mom and pop merchants and tea houses in every town along the eastern seaboard.
The East India Tea Company was created to serve as a trading company for English merchants. The company controlled its own army and was also involved in the slave trade.
Colonists were bent out of shape because small business owners had to pay the higher tea taxes without having any say or vote in the matter. Thus, the cry of “no taxation without representation.” Many became infuriated because the colonies were being used to enrich the East India Company stockholders at great expense to the average American worker and small business owners.
Today, the issue is not tea, but coal; not the East India Company, but the coal lobby and coal corporations. Coal was very important in West Virginia’s past, but today it has a diminishing role in our economy and will not play a big role in our future. However, our politicians are still very beholden to coal lobbyists and the coal industry.
I recently saw an ad on Facebook saying, “Coal built America, save our country.” Imagine southern plantation owners arguing, “Slavery built America and made us rich, save our country (and my plantation).” We must conclude that these ads are trying to justify the status quo by invoking a dubious morality of patriotism. For too long, the public has been beguiled by the sophistry of the coal lobby.
True, coal has provided employment for many and was a large part of West Virginia’s economy, but we need to remember the fights the miners undertook to unionize because of oppressive working conditions. Just how can anyone find anything patriotic in the way that coal companies treated miners for more than a century?
What about the debt that coal corporations owe to the mining communities of southern West Virginia? The area has been left with abject poverty, polluted streams, mountain tops that look like moonscapes, higher than average infant mortality and death rates, drug overdoses and miners being rewarded with slow, painful deaths by Black Lung.
The wealth that has been generated by coal mining has not trickled down to the miners and their communities. Shouldn’t our politicians work to ensure that regulations be strengthened and enforced instead of weakened for the benefit of coal corporations?
In a recent article by CNN, it was reported that “the residential rates of American Electric Power subsidiaries have risen 122% over the past 13 years, from an average $62.46 per month in 2008 to $138.57 per month in 2021.” West Virginia American Electric Power customers have been feeling the economic gain of coal corporations.
On Sept. 17, 2021, I attended the West Virginia Public Service Commission’s public comment hearing about West Virginia customers being asked to pay for upgrades to three coal-burning power plants in order to keep them operating beyond 2028. The Kentucky and Virginia Public Service Commissions had already decided that the upgrades were too expensive, and declined to impose rate increases for their customers.
I voiced my opposition to the upgrades and urged that a recently appointed PSC member recuse himself in this case because of his previous position with the West Virginia Coal Association.
Less than a month later, the Public Service Commission made West Virginia customers responsible for covering the $448 million in upgrades so that three power plants can stay in operation until 2040.
The question needs to be asked, why did the West Virginia Public Service Commission allow this to happen? How many times have they made decisions benefiting the coal industry to the detriment of the rate payers they are supposed to protect? Doesn’t the law require the Public Service Commission to be an independent agency?
Over the past eight years, how many bills have the West Virginia Legislature and governor introduced and passed for the benefit of the coal industry in the form of tax breaks and bailouts? They even limited banks and corporations from doing business in West Virginia for divesting from fossil fuels.
The more we can focus our attention on the realities of the present and prepare ourselves to meet future challenges, the more likely West Virginia will be to grow its economy and become a more attractive place for people to live. We must demand that our state leaders stop pretending to represent our best interests and cut their ties to the powerful coal lobby.
Much as it was when our nation was under the thumb of the East India Company, we now need to remove the influence of the coal lobby on our government and elect leaders who will pass legislation for the benefit of our people rather than for coal corporations that are primarily out to make big profits.
Oh yes, whatever happened to the East India Company? It was gradually deprived of its commercial monopoly and political control because of allegations of corruption and unaccountability, and was formally dissolved in 1874.