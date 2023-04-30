“America is dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal, and have an equal right to freedom and justice. That’s our cause: to prove the truth of that proposition” — Sen. John McCain
I am inspired when I see people fighting for equal justice, especially when they are claiming for themselves the rights we believe are inherent or God-given. As an American and a West Virginian, I feel a kinship with the courageous men and women who took a stand to throw off the yoke of tyranny and right social wrongs, thereby changing the course of history.
Think of our forefathers who stood up against the unfairness of British taxation and being treated like second-class citizens by their cousins across the Big Pond. Men like our great President Abraham Lincoln believed in the Union because it promised liberty for all and was governed by the rule of law, protecting rich and poor alike. During his Gettysburg Address to memorialize the fallen, Lincoln declared that a “government of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not perish from the earth”.
Think of the Mine Wars, when labor leaders lead the miners to strike for better and safer working conditions, and for a decent wage. Think of Mother Jones and Bill Blizzard, the Battle of Blair Mountain, fights for black lung health care, better wages and respect. I smirk when I hear politicians say, “Coal did the heavy lifting,” when actually it was the miners and their families who did the heavy lifting. Despite all their sweat and blood, they still owed their soul to the company store.
I’m still reeling about recent events in Nashville where the GOP Legislature acted in a shocking display of power and decided to hold votes to expel three Democratic legislators who stood up or their constituents, protesting the lack of legislative action on gun violence. They were sick and tired of children being killed by mass shootings. The Democratic legislators had been disrespected and sidelined by the Republican supermajority ever since being sworn in, and the expulsion of the two black legislators was a continuation of that arrogant stance.
Representative Sarah Johnson, a white Legislator, said “My voice has been silenced as long as I’ve been here, raising my hands for 45 minutes on the floor and not being called on... I was moved to a closet-sized office and had to stay there for a year.”
She went on to say, “You’re not silencing my voice. You’re silencing the voice of 70,000 Tennesseans that sent me here that care deeply about gun violence and Medicaid expansion, and public schools, and we are continually being silenced on the floor on those issues and more”.
For those that don’t know, Johnson, a retired school teacher, herself experienced a school shooting. About the school shooting, she said, “If I’m not allowed to speak about that issue, that is why I walked up to this well to stand with my other colleagues who were tired of having their voices cut off when they were trying to speak about violence in our classrooms, violence in our churches, violence in our restaurants and our grocery stores. I have to raise the voice of the people in my district. And I did what I felt those folks wanted me to do”.
Essentially, the Republican leaders in the Tennessee General Assembly perverted the democratic process and brought themselves notoriety. Republican legislatures across the country are showing that they believe in autocracy and a strong-arm government over democracy.
During West Virginia’s past legislative session, the reputation of GOP Senate leadership has been diminished. Every now and then a development takes place that becomes the perfect embodiment of everything that is wrong with our West Virginia legislature.
Twenty-five times the leaders of the Republican supermajority in the West Virginia Senate suspended the three-day requirement for reading bills in order to pass legislation shortly after being introduced. The public was not allowed to know the text of the legislation until hours later. Why did the leadership try to keep the public in the dark? Why did they not follow the rules? This was a purposeful and egregious flaunting of their power.
The actions of the three Tennessee legislators reminded me of the West Virginia teacher’s strike in 2018 seeking a fix for PEIA and to increase teacher salaries. We have to admire the teachers who launched a successful nine-day strike and protest at the West Virginia State Capitol. It sparked a movement that rippled across the country and fueled a national revolt with strikes taking place in six states. The favorite phrase of the year was, “Watch out, we will go West Virginia on you”. The teachers’ dedicated efforts and public opinion prevailed on the Republican-controlled Legislature to address their grievances.
The Republican-controlled Tennessee General Assembly’s arrogant power-grab ended up backfiring on them. West Virginia voters should take notice and not forget to take into account the arrogant GOP leadership in the West Virginia Senate acting in the same disgraceful manner in making up the rules as they played politics this past session. This is the audacious behavior of bullies who take advantage of the power they have to get their way.
We do have a choice. West Virginia’s history has shown us that West Virginians can endure and prevail against adverse circumstances. We can and will succeed in finding better representation in our state capitol. This is our rightful cause.