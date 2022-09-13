Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Many of us remember the line from President Ronald Reagan that the most terrifying words anyone could hear were, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”

This theme that the government was bad captured the essence of the neoliberal onslaught on American democracy that was in full swing by 1986. The aim was clear: Remove as many regulations on businesses as possible and make those that remain unenforceable; foster globalism so our jobs could be sent overseas; shift the tax burden from corporations and the rich to the working class; and remove as much of the social safety net as possible.

Wes Holden is a retired federal employee living in Sissonville.

