Many of us remember the line from President Ronald Reagan that the most terrifying words anyone could hear were, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”
This theme that the government was bad captured the essence of the neoliberal onslaught on American democracy that was in full swing by 1986. The aim was clear: Remove as many regulations on businesses as possible and make those that remain unenforceable; foster globalism so our jobs could be sent overseas; shift the tax burden from corporations and the rich to the working class; and remove as much of the social safety net as possible.
Even though neoliberalism and the idea of “top down” economics has been shown unworkable, the insane policies of this philosophy remain fully embraced by the current leadership of our state government.
We could see yet another attempt to eliminate the personal income tax. According to recent reports, if successful, our billionaire governor could save as much as $3.3 million a year through his plan. Meanwhile, the state Senate Republicans are banding together to try to eliminate business and property taxes.
Nowhere is there any thought or mention of the effects of the revenue loss that would result from these initiatives, and we know why. They will be felt predominantly by the working class through the loss of public services, new higher taxes in a different form and, more importantly, less funding for the education of our children.
West Virginia voters should look to history for guidance on these critical economic matters. Franklin Delano Roosevelt knew about our current economic situation quite well. Just days before he was reelected to a second term, he spoke of the preceding many years of Republican rule that gave us unrestricted corporatism, failure to act to right the economic ship and, ultimately, the Great Depression.
FDR said, “For 12 years, this nation was afflicted with hear-nothing, see-nothing, do-nothing government. The nation looked to the government but the government looked away.”
The situation then is very much the same today. Our Republican-controlled state government is hellbent on looking away when it comes to economic issues. The majority does this because their members want the support of the rich and Wall Street elite, with no allegiance to the average working constituent.
While these Republicans want a hands-off approach when it comes to big business and our economy, they are more than happy to dig right into our personal lives. There are those on the House side of the Legislature vying for leadership positions pushing for harsh penalties for abortion. After seeing what happened in the conservative state of Kansas, when voters overwhelmingly rejected an amendment that would have allowed their state legislature to ban the procedure, the West Virginia Legislature wants to enact legislation without the consent of the public.
The recent Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization that makes such legislation possible was based largely on a chilling interpretation of the 14th Amendment’s due process of liberty. According to the twisted logic of Justice Samuel Alito, many aspects of our personal liberty are now in jeopardy, particularly in states like West Virginia, where Republican reactionaries and zealots seeking to excite their base are in control.
There is an urgency today to elect leaders who are on the side of the people and not the rich few. Voters must make an effort to understand the policies of those for whom they are voting. We must fundamentally change the direction of our state and nation. We must do it soon. Otherwise, we’ll be living with the consequences for a long time to come. Whose side are you on?
Wes Holden is a retired federal employee living in Sissonville.