Listening to the news on a recent morning, I was shocked and dismayed as I heard reporters talking about the options that NATO members will be discussing Thursday regarding the future of Ukraine. I was amazed that there is fear of possible repercussions from Russia.
It is a simple fact that all of the things we hold dear are gravely threatened. Once more, the guardians of democracy must not sleep but stay awake. What does one say to a Ukrainian fighting for his country against overwhelming odds with possibly no expectations of being alive tomorrow? There are no words.
Vladimir Putin has not only known about the slaughter of innocent Ukrainians, he has planned it with cold premeditation, as he has done in the past. Long before the invasion of Ukraine, there was an indifference on the part of an appeasement-minded world that allowed Putin to think he could get away with this nightmare of bombing and killing of innocent civilians.
While Putin’s army is bogged down, far-reaching rockets obliterate advertised gathering places for civilians. Fewer soldiers might have been killed in this ongoing war, but there are greater atrocities of women and children being killed.
NATO and the United States must agree to do for Ukraine as we would want done for us, if we were under attack. While we are not at war, but are only spectators, we are enthralled with the steadfast courage and leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Our hearts are with the Ukrainian people, who are determined to prevent the madman Putin from destroying their country.
I’m inspired by the words of John F. Kennedy: “Today, we need a nation of minutemen, citizens ... who regard the preservation of freedom as the basic purpose of their daily life and who are willing to consciously work and sacrifice for that freedom. The cause of liberty, the cause of America cannot succeed with any lesser effort.”
I think of the Lincoln Walks at Midnight statue in front of our West Virginia Capitol. He is a reminder of our nation’s battle for freedom. He waited quietly for support for those things for which he lived and died. The Ukrainians are desperately waiting for more support from the United States and NATO.
It is not enough for those who love peace to talk peace. A lover of peace must understand war — its causes and its course. It is not enough to hope. We also must work desperately on practical measures that sometimes seem far short of our dreams. With our assistance, Ukrainians will maintain their freedom.