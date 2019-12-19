Wes Holden: West Virginia needs a new plan (Opinion)

The greatest American social experiment of all time was the Serviceman’s Readjustment Act, more commonly known at the G.I. Bill. Before World War II, most Americans did not have a high school diploma, much less a college degree. Back in the mid-1940s, no one knew how this sociological experiment would turn out.
You can trace much of what is good in the U.S. today to the skills and prosperity that the G.I. Bill brought to making the United States a world leader in science, education, technology, manufacturing and energy.
Our political leaders should invest more in educating our children in the disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, known as STEM education through an integrated approach, one that offers hands-on and relevant learning experiences. While interpretations vary, most agree that STEM is about innovation, learning about the world, technical literacy and problem solving.
West Virginia’s loss of revenue from the decades-long downturn in the energy and manufacturing sectors has resulted in economic inequality, which undermines the capacity of our citizens to invest in their own education, which is one of the most basic sources of economic development. How often do we hear that our labor force lacks the necessary skill development as an excuse for businesses not coming to the state, thereby depriving West Virginians of high-quality, well-paying jobs?
In recent years, the Legislature has provided tax breaks without offering a real solution of how are we going to make up the difference for a loss of tax revenue. Tax policies should be opposed to focusing on just one piece of the jigsaw puzzle, which are budget deficits.
If our political and business leaders would invest in real productive capacity, invest in training a skilled educated labor force, the kind that creates good-paying jobs, West Virginia will have a promising future.
The social experiment of the G.I. Bill has proven successful with each generation of new veterans. Why not use its basic tenets to improve West Virginia?
I am proposing that our political and business leaders come together to implement a plan similar to the G.I. Bill, by making an investment in educating our future labor force in all 55 counties. We need this much public investment in our economic future by taking steps today to enhance our public quality of life.