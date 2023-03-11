We West Virginians love our state and want what’s best for it. Sadly, we are witnessing the gaming of the political process by our current Legislature. Our Republican-controlled Legislature has lost sight of us ordinary citizens in their zeal to enact laws based on their right-wing ideology or keeping coal on life support. These laws do not bode well for the future of West Virginia.
It seems that our state motto, Montani Semper Liberi (“Mountaineers are always free”), is being replaced with “Big Money Talks.”
Just how many times has the Senate suspended constitutional rules by fast- tracking legislation and not allowing the three-day readings of a bill? I’m sure it is a record-setter. In bypassing the rules, they show a lack of integrity and disinterest in debating the real issues facing West Virginia.
It is equally amazing that our legislators don’t like the federal government’s regulations for the states, yet they flex their authority by passing laws to control counties and municipalities that dare to stray from their far-right political ideology.
The Legislature is disregarding that West Virginia voters rejected Amendment 2, that would have amended the West Virginia Constitution and resulted in a severe loss of revenue for counties, municipalities and school districts. If it passed, it would be a major shift in power from local governments to the state government.
The powers that be did not accept the voters’ decision on the matter and passed a tax cut that would benefit the wealthy out of the Senate without discussion after suspending the constitutional rules requiring bills to be read on three separate days. They were afraid that the working class would learn that the tax cut that would give the top 1% of households an average annual tax cut 500 times greater than the bottom 20% of households.
Recently, the House Government Organization Committee adopted House Concurrent Resolution 19, a resolution recognizing the pepperoni roll as the official state food. The committee adopted the resolution with an amendment striking two passages crediting former Sen. Jay Rockefeller, D-W.Va., with saving the pepperoni roll industry in 1987 when the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s restrictions threatened to close down the pepperoni roll industry in the state. This is yet another example of Republicans’ cherry-picking the facts they want people to know, censoring what they find disagreeable or inconvenient.
Our West Virginia Senate passed two bills, SB 508 and SB 516, that would lower political contribution transparency in state elections, over the united opposition of the Senate Democrats. What possible moral justification can they give for this action?
With the passage of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the Legislature likes to think that they are standing in the shadows of our pilgrim forefathers. However, they are disregarding Thomas Jefferson’s Virginia statute for religious freedom, which was one of the most important documents in early U.S. history. The statute was the first attempt to remove government influence from religious affairs. It marked an end of a 10-year struggle for the separation of church and state in Virginia, and it was the driving force behind the protection of religious freedom in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Fortunately, any judge will overturn this legislation when it is brought to court.
Our Legislature claims to support our coal miners and others who perform dangerous jobs, but how do they how they actually vote? HB 3270, recently passed by the House of Delegates, places a cap of $500,000 on how much workers can collect in noneconomic damages when an employer deliberately endangers them on the job, or double the economic damages before offset, whichever is higher. Just imagine how stacked the odds will be if an injured coal miner tries to fight his employer on a violation for an industry safety hazard. Another example of corporate political contributions tilting the odds for justice against the working class.
There are so many pieces of legislation that do not make sense to the average West Virginian. We don’t need legislation written by far-right think tank groups telling our legislators what is best for us. Political decisions that are not based on reality diminish our trust in government officials and the decisions they make. We are tired of being hoodwinked and betrayed by our Legislature. We need our politicians to tackle the real problems we are facing so that the future will be brighter for us and our children.
There is an old proverb that says, “It is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness”. It is time for West Virginians to begin lighting more candles to drive away the darkness cast by the operatives in our state capitol. Let’s all vote in the 2024 election and do our part to expel our rogue legislators.