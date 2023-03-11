Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

We West Virginians love our state and want what’s best for it. Sadly, we are witnessing the gaming of the political process by our current Legislature. Our Republican-controlled Legislature has lost sight of us ordinary citizens in their zeal to enact laws based on their right-wing ideology or keeping coal on life support. These laws do not bode well for the future of West Virginia.

It seems that our state motto, Montani Semper Liberi (“Mountaineers are always free”), is being replaced with “Big Money Talks.”

Wes Holden is a retired federal employee living in Sissonville.

