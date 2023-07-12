“We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children” — Chief Seattle.
•••
Our mother earth has cancer and she is dying. It is what science tells us and perhaps you yourself have noticed. The fossil fuel industry keeps giving her cigarettes in the form of coal-burning power plants, emissions from our automobiles, etc.
We are already experiencing climate disaster: hotter temperatures and more extreme weather events, deadly storms, widespread water shortages and droughts and crop failures. This is fact, not fiction. Yet, it sounds much like a biblical reckoning: fire and flood, melting glaciers, rising seas and heatwaves like we have never seen before.
Out-of-control forest fires are polluting the air we breathe. Pollution from the massive wildfires in Canada blanketed West Virginia and the entire east coast in a smoky haze and will continue to impact us intermittently until the fall. As the climate crisis intensifies, hazardous conditions will become more and more common in all parts of the world.
Since the 1960s, heat waves have occurred more frequently and lasted longer. Heat-related power outages could double heat-related mortality in some cities. Heatwaves affect mental health and are associated with higher crime and violence.
During the first week of July, the earth warmed to the highest temperatures ever recorded. According to researchers, the heat blanketing much of the earth has been driven by El Nino in combination with greenhouse gas emissions. We are headed into an unprecedented future that many of our politicians ignore.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the No. 1 weather-related killer in the world is heat-related illnesses. Vulnerability to extreme heat extends to people who are not necessarily socially or economically marginalized, such as children, athletes, participants in outdoor concerts and sporting events.
The environment is not the only thing on fire. The question is, what will burn you first: climate change, or the ever-increasing utility prices for electricity? Climate scientists said this will happen. But do we listen? Do our politicians listen? Prices rise, corporations make record profits and we have fewer dollars in our pockets.
Many of our politicians are fraudsters. Some of them make speeches about the importance of protecting our environment, but then they go back to Washington and fail to support legislation or resources to address our environmental problems, kicking the can down the road.
Sadly, our West Virginia congressional delegation supported the U.S. Supreme Court in its ruling of West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, stating that the EPA does not have the authority to impose caps on carbon emissions by mandating a shift to cleaner energy sources.
After the ruling, Sen. Shelley Capito, R-W.Va., called “welcome news,” and added, “I congratulate Attorney General [Patrick] Morrissey for his leadership on this important victory for West Virginia and the entire nation, which ensures that the EPA can never issue an overreaching regulation like the Clean Power Plan again.”
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., declared that the ruling “sends a strong signal to the EPA that it must stop ignoring the damage its regulations are causing to our energy sector, our economy and our way of life in West Virginia”.
President Joe Biden’s Power Plant Plan gives the industry time to develop options for cutting climate pollution in an effort to quell the climate crisis.
Under the plan, no fossil fuel plant will be forced to install those technologies before 2030. Large natural gas plants have until 2035 or 2038 to equip themselves with carbon capture and other technologies to cut emissions by 90%. A preliminary analysis by the Center for Global Sustainability and the University of Maryland suggests the rule would help drive an 82% reduction in greenhouse gas levels from the power sector by 2040 from their 2005 peak.
Instead of seeking solutions to address our increasing climate problems, many politicians want to continue protecting the status quo. Our West Virginia politicians are fiddling while Rome is burning
In opposition to Biden’s plan, Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and Capito introduced a companion bill in the House and Senate to stop the EPA from implementing the proposed new greenhouse gas emissions rules for power plants, which they feel will force the closure of coal and gas-fired power plants.
They are siding with corporate lobbyists to strip the EPA of the power that Congress and President Richard M. Nixon gave it to respond to the most pressing environmental challenges that we and our grandchildren face today.
The world we know is dying, and we must do some things differently. The steps we take must be informed by the best science available, uninfluenced by corporate lobbyists. Unless we take adequate steps to fix it, global warming will only worsen. Time is short.