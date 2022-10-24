I took my elderly mother grocery shopping last week. I was shocked about the sudden increase of prices for basic food staples, such as eggs and milk. Who is to blame for the inflation? Is it President Joe Biden’s fault as the political pundits want us to believe?
Fortune magazine’s online Fortune Features asked, “What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything.” The Wall Street Journal reported this past summer that inflation is too high but blaming Biden would likely persist through the November election.
Republicans want you to believe that the rising prices of groceries and gasoline is the fault of Biden and the Democrats. But what the GOP has not told you is that they don’t even have a hint of a plan to reduce prices. Republicans are refusing to tell the American people that inflation is currently a worldwide problem. The hard fact is that there is no easy solution for inflation; if there were, we would not be paying such high prices, and every Republican politician knows that.
If the Republican Party cared about you and me, they would do something now to ease our financial pain, instead of waiting to see if they can gain control of the House and Senate.
While my mother does not drive a car, I feel that I and my fellow West Virginians pay too much for gasoline. I commend Biden for when he recently urged American oil companies to increase production and refining to bring down the price of gas for the consumer.
At Biden’s White House briefing, referring to oil corporations, he said, “You should be using these record breaking profits to increase production and refining.” He went on to add, “Invest in America for American people. Bring down the price you charge at the pump to reflect what you pay for the product.”
Earlier this year, Congress approved a bill to combat gasoline price gouging by oil companies and other energy producers. The measure was approved, 217-207, in the House. Republicans unanimously opposed the bill. After this year’s first quarter, the major oil companies announced surging profits totaling more than $40 billion.
I want to remind voters: Don’t get caught up in political/election noise when you vote. Check the facts before you vote. Far-right Republican leaders are out of touch, not only with the mainstream of Republican voters but with the people of our country.
Voters are looking for champions who propose and act on our needs and anxieties, instead of those who only point fingers and blame others.
Think about the four amendments that are on this election’s state ballot. How did they get there? You will find that our Republican-controlled Legislature wants to use their ideas of democracy to subvert our own constitutional democracy.
Before Robert Kennedy was assassinated, he said, “The future does not belong to those who are content with today, apathetic toward common problems and their fellow man alike. Rather, it will belong to those who can blend vision, reason and courage in a personal commitment to the ideals and great enterprises of American society.”
We want to support and vote for a political party that will work with us, instead of one that tries to rule over us.
Wes Holden is a retired federal employee living in Sissonville.