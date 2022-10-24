Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I took my elderly mother grocery shopping last week. I was shocked about the sudden increase of prices for basic food staples, such as eggs and milk. Who is to blame for the inflation? Is it President Joe Biden’s fault as the political pundits want us to believe?

Fortune magazine’s online Fortune Features asked, “What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything.” The Wall Street Journal reported this past summer that inflation is too high but blaming Biden would likely persist through the November election.

Wes Holden is a retired federal employee living in Sissonville.

