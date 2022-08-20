You’ve just got to like Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff.
His adroit takedown of Florida Republican Matt Gaetz at the June 23, 2021, House Armed Services budget hearing was both beautiful and inspiring. Gaetz had taken the opportunity to accuse the military of being “woke” and specifically embracing critical race theory, thereby undercutting military cohesiveness. Milley responded by vigorously defending intellectual freedom, holding that service members should be “open minded and widely read” because they “come from the American people.”
“I’ve read Mao Tse Tung. I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a communist,” Milley said. “So what is wrong with understanding…the country for which we are here to defend?”
Milley’s comments are particularly relevant to the current malaise we in which we find ourselves. A substantial portion of the electorate and what appears to be the majority of Republicans have abandoned intellect and reason and have instead bought lies and deceptions of what can best be described as American neofascism. To these folks, facts just don’t matter.
Milley’s unsent resignation letter, directed specifically to President Trump, following the infamous June 1, 2020, incident at Lafayette Square, when law enforcement gassed protestors so Trump could pose for a photo op holding a Bible, says a lot.
In speaking of his oath to the Constitution, General Milley wrote, “The events of the last couple of weeks have caused me to do deep-soul searching and I can no longer faithfully support and execute your orders as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. It is my belief that you are doing great and irreparable harm to my country.”
Milley goes on to say he swore an oath to the Constitution that “all men and women were created equal ... it is obvious to me that you do not think of these colors [red, white and blue] the same as I do. It is obvious to me that you don’t serve those values dear and the cause that I serve”.
It is very fortunate that Milley did not submit his resignation letter after this incident, given Trump’s attempted coup to circumvent the U.S. Constitution on Jan. 6, 2021. Milley also fought to minimize the politicization of the military by thwarting Trump’s attempts to appoint hacks and sycophants to key defense department positions.
Milley is not a politician, but other generals were, and several attained the highest offices in the land. Two of these, Dwight Eisenhower and George Washington, made very cogent and prescient remarks on leaving office.
During his nationally-televised farewell address in January 1961, President Eisenhower warned Americans of the dangers of the military-industrial complex.
George Washington’s presidential farewell address was first published in a Philadelphia newspaper in September 1796, 10 weeks before the next election. Most relevant to our current situation is that he warned the American people that political factions may seek to obstruct the execution of laws created by the government or to prevent the branches of government from exercising the powers provided by the Constitution. He further warned that such factions may claim to be trying to answer popular demands or solve pressing problems, but their true aim is to take the power from the people and place it in the hands of unjust men.
Washington continued his defense of the Constitution by stating that a system of checks and balances and separation of powers within it are important means of preventing a single person or group from seizing control of the country. These sentiments, crafted 226 years ago, succinctly summarize the current threat to our freedom posed by those who worship power and view democracy as an impediment to achieving political hegemony.
So, what does this review of wisdom of the generals tell us? First of all, it indicates that awareness of the fragility of democracy and the possibility of subversion from within has been recognized since the founding of our republic.
Second, it warns that the threat is now fully upon us. The Republican Party has devolved into a reactionary cult devoid of principal or intellect. It has come to adore authoritarians, both home and abroad, as witnessed by the prominent presence of Hungary’s Victor Orban at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference. I’m sure this consummate authoritarian provided the Republicans with valuable advice on how to eat a democratic republic from the inside out.
This primary season has seen the defeat or departure of the majority of Republican women and men in Congress and state legislatures who stood up for democracy and opposed Trump. They are being replaced by spineless charlatans who falsely claim that Trump is the legitimate president and embrace the brazen lie that the election was stolen. And they are being supported by voters who truly believe these lies.
Meanwhile, right-wing violence is on the increase, along with threats to anyone who dares speak or act on democratic principles. Even FBI agents and their families are not safe. Republican controlled legislatures are establishing the framework for stealing elections. Long standing Republican voters are leaving the party in droves.
Even Fox News has given up on Trump. But the pre-eminent propaganda network is between a rock and a hard place. If they abandon Trump, they lose their audience. When I think of Trump and his acolytes, I am reminded of the title of the John Prine songs, “Some Humans Ain’t Human.”
Let’s finish with one last farewell address. As expected, Wyoming Republicans punished Rep. Liz Cheney because she stood for democracy and the Constitution. They voted for a quisling who had harsh words for Trump in 2016 but has come to understand that gaining his favor is the only road in the Republican Party.
In her concession speech Cheney laid it on the line when she said, “No house seat, no office in this land is more important than the principles that we are all sworn to protect. And I well understood the potential consequences of abiding by my duty … Our nation is barreling, once again towards crisis, lawlessness, and violence. No American should support election deniers for any position of genuine responsibility where their refusal to follow the rule of law will corrupt our future”.
And to put that in perspective, let’s remember that in hours after Trump’s brownshirt assault on the nation’s Capitol, almost 70% of the Republicans in the House voted not to certify Biden’s election victory. We should all join Cheney in this quest to cleanse our political system of those who strive to change the U.S. and West Virginia to an authoritarian state.