Many of us who have lived in the Kanawha River Valley remember the awful smell in the air from releases by the many chemical plants.
We also remember that the Kanawha River, like many of our country’s rivers, was not fit to swim in, much less drink. That is one of the reasons why West Virginia American Water’s intake is on the Elk River. Many of us also remember when the Cuyahoga River in Ohio caught fire in the 1960s. This occurred at least 14 times and was caused by industrial pollution.
For decades, the DuPont Co. dumped PFAS chemicals into the Ohio River from its West Virginia Washington Works manufacturing plant in Parkersburg, poisoning the drinking water for thousands and contributing to cancer and other deaths. It caused birth defects and many other abnormalities. Despite having years of knowledge about these horrible effects, the company continued to manufacture the chemicals and reap huge profits. As recounted in the film “Dark Waters,” a 20-year lawsuit by Robert Bilott finally won a multi-million dollar settlement from DuPont.
This bit of history provides some of the rationale for our federal and state permitting processes, as well as for the laws we have to protect our environment.
Congress established much of the basic structure for the Clean Air Act in 1970. Dense, visible smog helped to promote passage of the legislation, signed into law by Republican President Richard M. Nixon. The act was amended in 1977 and 1990, because many areas of the country were dragging their feet to meet the clean air deadlines.
Fifty-one years ago, Congress passed the Clean Water Act, a law that stipulates the government’s responsibility to protect and restore the vital waterways to sustain our communities, our economy and our ecosystems. The Safe Drinking Water Act was passed by Congress to protect our drinking water quality, and it monitors states, local authorities and water suppliers to enforce those standards.
In light of this history, I cringed when I read the complaints of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., in a recent op-ed published in the Gazette-Mail. Capito bemoans the “burdensome federal review process and litigation that follows.”
We ought to be wary about the impulse to “streamline” the permitting process. Our environmental protections have already been weakened in recent years by the past administration for the benefit of energy corporations, and we will all pay the price in terms of a degraded environment and poorer health.
Should Congress, after passing laws to protect the public and the environment, then limit the enforcement by making vague those laws for the benefit of corporations? There is only one answer to that question, and it is a resounding “No.” Our legislators are duty bound to protect “we the people,” not corporate profits. Perhaps Capito should ask herself if she is out of touch with her constituents.
Citizens have the right to protest to stop the overreach of corporations that damage our environment. We West Virginians have a right to protest out-of-state labor that takes away our rightful jobs, especially for various federal projects under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Capito cites lower prices for consumers, energy independence and economic growth as reasons to support her latest legislation. Perhaps she can tell us why West Virginia coal, oil and gas are always sold at world market prices, even to local consumers.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is being built to ship natural gas to overseas markets, not to make it available to local consumers. Perhaps tell us why gas pipeline construction companies bring in out-of-state employees, instead of hiring West Virginians for the better paid jobs.
Instead of introducing legislation to help corporations make ever more in profits, with barely any “trickle down” to her constituents, Capito ought to be fighting for those who can afford, at most, the one home they live in and ensure that workers have a decent wage; and she ought to work for improving our educational system and lowering our utility rates, which have dramatically increased since she has been a U.S. senator.
Capito wants us to believe that her legislation to streamline the permitting process and greenlight the Mountain Valley Pipeline will benefit us, but we know that all economic activity is not equal. Sometimes, economic activity ends up costing us, the general public, much more than it benefits us.
The permitting process has been established to protect the interests of the general public from the unfettered greed of powerful energy corporations that spend millions on lobbying to get our politicians in their back pockets.
Let’s not weaken those protections. Without clean air, clean water and a healthy environment, what do we really have?