Many of us who have lived in the Kanawha River Valley remember the awful smell in the air from releases by the many chemical plants.

We also remember that the Kanawha River, like many of our country’s rivers, was not fit to swim in, much less drink. That is one of the reasons why West Virginia American Water’s intake is on the Elk River. Many of us also remember when the Cuyahoga River in Ohio caught fire in the 1960s. This occurred at least 14 times and was caused by industrial pollution.

Wes Holden is a retired federal employee living in Sissonville.

