The key question that the West Virginia Legislature must face in the coming session is “Will we continue to be held hostage to the myths of the fossil fuel industry or will we move forward into the future?”
The Legislature must realize that the coal industry started its long downward slide at the end of World War II, culminating in the whimper of what it now is.
Sadly, however, there has been no real large-scale plan to diversify the economy of the coalfield counties. Comments concerning workforce retraining in other viable industries have been derided as our citizens have been spoon fed the lie that coal has an economic life of another 100 years. While coal promoters fabricate the economic opportunities for people in the coalfield communities, they ignore the risks of personal health and environmental consequences, which far outweigh any potential economic benefits.
President Donald Trump promised a revival of the coal industry during his 2016 presidential campaign. We have since learned that these promises were only smoke and ashes.
During 2019, the United States mined only 706 metric tons of coal, the lowest level since 1970. In fact, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, overall coal production in 2019 was the lowest since 1978.
Let’s face it, West Virginia has lost the economic benefits of the coal industry as those jobs have evaporated. The golden goose is not coming back. As we continue to depend on the future of coal as an economic stimulus, we will court disaster.
Local governments must look to other ways to enrich their tax base.
For instance, the 800-resident community of Damascus, located in Southwestern Virginia, turned an unused 17-mile downhill railroad right-of-way into a regional tourism powerhouse. With a $2 million investment, they converted the abandoned train line, called the Creeper Trail, into a trail for cyclists, joggers and hikers that has been visited by over a quarter-of-a-million tourists each year.
While tourism has been down this year because of the pandemic, in past years it has been estimated that Damascus annually takes in around $500,000 from tourists.
Besides the numerous entrepreneur bicycle shuttle-rental services, 30 bed and breakfasts and hostel lodging businesses, and at least 10 mom-and-pop eateries have sprung up, supplementing the local economy. The neighboring town of Abingdon also reaps tourism income from the Creeper Trail.
In the early 2000’s, other Southwestern Virginia counties that were dependent on declining industries, such as coal mining, started to think of ideas for economic relief. The Crooked Road, founded in 2004, has attractions that celebrate the area’s cultural and music heritage of traditional gospel, bluegrass and mountain music.
Annual festivals, weekly concerts and informal jam sessions abound throughout the region. The Crooked Road facilitates $6.4 million in spending annually in Southwestern Virginia, which is an equivalent of 108 full-time jobs. According to a study by Virginia Tech, it brings in $9.2 million annually and supports 131 jobs in the region.
If an area that faced the same economic decline that Southern West Virginia is now facing was able to turn around its depressed communities, we can do the same, but only if the Legislature and governor will stop looking at coal mining as the only economic resource.
Our coalfield counties need a “New Deal” that will allow small business and entrepreneurs to start and grow their business. Additional tax breaks for the coal industry will only prove to be self-defeating.
I applaud the recent announcement of Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and seven other mayors of the Ohio Valley, one of which is Mayor Steve Williams of Huntington, to launch a Marshall Plan for Middle America. The plan aims to build a regional, multi-sectoral coalition of stakeholders that will drive investment in infrastructure and energy diversification that will accelerate economic recovery.
The plan calls for federal support for a green transition to climate-friendly industrial growth across the upper Appalachian region and divesting from the fossil fuel-based industry, and pooling resources for development of renewable energy sources.
The ideas that I have expressed are only the start. Investment must be made that will provide an inducement for industries of the future to move to the area. It is high time that our governor and Legislature undertake more initiative to address the worsening economic crisis in our coalfield counties.