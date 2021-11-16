Now that President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has passed, West Virginia’s leaders must ensure that our labor force will have relevant training to fill the new positions that will be needed. Our workers must not be ill-equipped to navigate the coming employment boom.
About $1.2 trillion has been allocated for a wide range of infrastructure, including roads, bridges, water systems, transit and broadband. West Virginia will receive $6 billion of the total. We expect our political leaders to ensure that these new jobs will mean employment for West Virginians.
The financial publication Barron’s put it well in a recent article: “How do you help individuals effectively plug in to the broader education and workforce system, and help them where they want to go? ... Millions of Americans will, as a result, be faced with the task of translating their experiences into entirely new jobs and industries.”
Many rural areas, especially our coalfield counties, urgently need good jobs and training to ensure that workers are prepared to meet the coming demand. If we are not prepared, the jobs will be given to out-of-state workers, as we experienced with the oil and gas workers laying pipelines. It is imperative that we expand access to training opportunities and career services that will help our citizens secure well-paid employment.
For many decades, coal mining jobs have been eliminated by mechanization and technology. Most dislocated coal miners live in their own impoverished communities or have left the state for better job opportunities. Coal communities have been left behind by the seismic trends and sweeping changes beyond their control, as well as by politicians in Charleston.
With coal mining in steep decline, more funding must be provided to retrain dislocated miners than is provided under WorkForce West Virginia and the United Mine Workers’ training program.
Experienced miners could transition to new and better jobs, if our political leaders, who have professed commitment to the principle of building a better West Virginia, would step up to the plate and assist them.
Now is the time to prepare for a better future for West Virginia, especially in the coalfields. By actively planning for new careers in fields such as mine reclamation, construction, broadband and tourism, our economy will be more diversified and in a stronger position, not being dependent on any single industry.
Wes Holden is a retired federal employee living in Sissonville.