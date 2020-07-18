All of us have had occasion to notice how the meaning of words can change over time.
Several years ago, while in graduate school, I was advised by one of my professors to test this out for myself. Since my research focused principally on the 18th Century, I was told to check out the meaning of the word “happiness” as the nation’s Founders used it.
My first inclination, of course, was to consider Thomas Jefferson’s “pursuit of happiness” in the Declaration of Independence. As most of us would, I assumed the intent was to include man’s freedom to pursue his own self-interest among man’s God-given, unalienable rights. What I learned afterward shocked me.
Turns out the meaning of happiness in the 18th Century had little to do with one’s own self-interest, and a whole lot to do with the best interests of others. As did many of the better-educated at the time, Jefferson saw man as a social being, embedded with a moral sense and driven always to put a premium on ways to deliver happiness to others. This innate feature of man’s being, what we call “altruism” today, is a key feature of human character. It’s what makes human beings human.
Scottish philosophers, Henry Holmes among them, claimed, “There is a principle of benevolence in man which prompts him to an equal pursuit of the happiness of all.” His colleague, Adam Ferguson, saw this tendency in man to pursue kindness toward others as evidence of a “state of felicity which we are required to promote in the world.”
Adam Smith, best known for his promotion of an unregulated, self-correcting economy, took this incentive to deliver benevolence to one’s neighbor to its logical next step, a political responsibility for government “to promote the happiness of those who live under[it].” Government’s principal job, Smith argued, was to govern for the common good, not the good of the few or the self-interest of the well-connected.
Here in America, these ideas directly influenced the Founders. Jefferson, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton and so many others were schooled in these ideas as the foundation of their college education. One has to wonder how ideas implanted so deeply into a nation’s legacy could virtually disappear from its landscape. Somehow they did, to be replaced with a totally different set of “truths” that better met the priorities of different elites in totally different times.
We can cite no better example of self-interest masquerading as philosophical truth than the wizardry wrought on no less a victim of historical hocus-pocus than John Locke.
Locke’s 2nd Treatise, “Concerning The True Original, Extent, and End of Civil Government,” and the strict limitations it imposes on the power of government, to most, the sum total of whatever civic obligation we might owe him seems to dominate the nation’s conversation on the origins of government.
But there was a 1st Treatise, as well, less familiar than that which followed it but significant, nonetheless, for its decimation of absolutism as a necessary prelude to its representative political successor. In it, among the rights Locke addresses as vulnerable to suppression is the idea of charity, an issue linked inextricably to a consideration of rights, individual responsibility and civic obligation within the community at large.
Almighty God, Locke argued, did not give anyone power over the life or death of another, but He did give “his needy brother a right to the surplusage of his goods; so that it cannot justly be denied him, when his pressing wants call for it.” If there is leverage in the relationship between those who have and those who don’t, Locke is saying, God’s preference goes to the recipient, not the giver.
While justice gives every man the right to own property to which he has affixed his labor, Locke reasons, “so charity gives every man a right to so much out of another’s plenty as will keep him from extreme want, where he has no means to subsist otherwise.”
Locke’s analysis favors service to the needy over one’s freedom to deny it. He assigns to government, as the community’s agent, an obligation to take from those with too much in order to provide for those with too little.
This is a side of John Locke those who currently wield the most power over government would prefer we never see. Much of the educational “reform” our nation experienced through the years prior to the Common Core posed little threat that we would, for it focused mostly on holding schools and teachers accountable, almost never on what went on day to day in our classrooms.
Common Core was different. It was the first reform movement in some time to address directly what young people should be learning and the skills they needed to learn it well. Course content in every curriculum was to be scrutinized. Most significantly, Common Core finally assigned students principal responsibility for their own learning, to include reading source materials like Locke’s treatises. Clearly, it had to go. And it did.
The power to change the meaning of words has indeed been significant. History gives us yet another example of this after Abraham Lincoln breathed new life into Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence by resurrecting its philosophy to define what he termed America’s “national creed” and applying it to newly freed Black Americans.
Little could Lincoln have ever imagined the nefarious wizardry corporate interests would visit upon the human rights umbrella he had created. As if by magic, skilled wordsmiths cobbled together the property protection John Locke had assigned to governments created to protect it and the unalienable rights Jefferson had attributed to man’s Creator into a specious relationship that rendered property inviolate. In time, it would become another of those rights Jefferson had deemed uninfringable.
It’s no wonder today’s advocates for unregulated free enterprise and the sanctity of private property have crowned Lincoln one of the nation’s founders. By transposing Jefferson’s Declaration from means to an end, a most noble end, Lincoln unwittingly rendered its content complicit in the shift to pure self-interest.
In the very cruelest of ironies, it fueled the economic inequality our nation currently confronts.
Succeeding generations are taught that Jefferson’s work, undeniably Lockean, included private property as an unalienable right. That Jefferson knew nothing became a minor, easily managed distraction. In a carefully scripted account of our nation’s past, its history was rewritten to reflect the self-interest and ideological preferences of its most influential citizens, to be ensconced forever in the nation’s textbooks and classrooms.