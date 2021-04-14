Effective public health policy is dictated not just by science, but by compassion. West Virginia has been rightly lauded for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Jim Justice now has the opportunity to lead with compassion in the face of another public health crisis that threatens the health and lives of thousands of West Virginians. But to do so, he must veto Senate Bill 334.
In 2014, an HIV outbreak in a small town of about 4,000 people in Scott County, Indiana, led to more than 230 recorded cases of HIV infections attributable to injection drug use.
We don’t have to wonder what this will look like in West Virginia. We know. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently deemed Kanawha County the “most concerning” HIV outbreak in the United States. The opioid epidemic ravages our cities and reaches the most far-flung rural pockets of the state. The experiences in Scott County, Indiana, provide a roadmap for what will happen here.
What happened in Scott County was preventable, and the lives that were lost can never be regained. But West Virginia can learn from what went very wrong elsewhere. And we can see now what it looks like when we lead with compassion. Once Scott County emerged on the other side of the public health crisis, as communities embraced solutions that affirmed life, amazing things happened: People entered recovery, children were reunited with parents and people were able to reenter the workforce.
Those life-affirming solutions included syringe service programs. We all know naloxone (often referred to by the brand name Narcan) is a powerful tool in the fight against opioid addiction. Naloxone reverses overdoses and, quite literally, saves lives.
But the way that many people are connected to naloxone — and HIV testing, and connections to support for recovery — is through syringe service programs. These programs not only promote public health by ensuring that those who use IV drugs are doing so in the safest way possible, but they often are the only access point a person has to other life-affirming services.
While SB 334 does not outright ban syringe service programs, the barriers that harm reduction programs must overcome to operate under the legislation are nearly insurmountable.
Perhaps most troublesome is the requirement that any syringe service program must have a letter of support from the majority of its county commission and from its city council, where applicable, to operate. Putting the decision of whether or not a life-saving program may exist in the hands of politicians, not public health professionals, is not only irresponsible, it’s dangerous. This requirement alone very well might mean that almost every syringe service program operating in West Virginia closes by the end of this year.
We, like others who work with harm reduction programs, will be the first to tell you that the people who come to seek services are very much that: people. They are our neighbors, our family and our friends. They deserve to be treated with compassion and with health care based on evidence-based best practices.
We all have a responsibility to be compassionate and to care for our neighbors. At the end of the day, if SB 334 is signed into law and critical life-affirming services are forced out of existence, the very real impact on lives of West Virginians will be felt by everyone. But the decisions will be laid back at the feet of the people who are in power and can right this course while there’s still time.
Fear is a powerful motivator. Love can be a powerful motivator, too. We urge the governor to veto SB 334.