Alfonso Esquivel. Antonio de la Cruz. Armando Lopez. Fredid Roman. Heber Vasquez. Jose Arenas. Juan Lopez. Juan Muniz. Luis Ramirez. Maria Lopez. Roberto Barrera. Sheila Oliveira. Yessenia Falconi.

Remember those names. They are the 13 journalists killed this year in Mexico, a country that the Committee to Protect Journalists says has turned into the most dangerous country for journalists.

William McKenzie is senior editorial adviser at the George W. Bush Institute. A longer version of this essay originally appeared in the Bush Institute’s Democracy Talks series. This was distributed by InsideSources.com.

