William O'Brien: Politics and the Bill of Rights

Generations of students leave our classrooms convinced the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were essentially two parts of the same story, despite the fact that 12 years of turbulent history separated the two events. In fact, each document tells its own unique story.
The first, Thomas Jefferson’s effort to justify American independence to a skeptical world, became with time “America’s creed” (Abraham Lincoln’s term), a statement of national commitment to human rights and individual liberty. The second, James Madison’s brilliant plan to instill purpose, structure and needed authenticity to the promise of republicanism, became the foundational essence of American political legitimacy.
If there was a common thread to the two documents, it was that each would co-exist within the same political space, each required to earn the reverence and respect of future generations of Americans. As such, the two would contribute to a common national purpose. For the most part, that has happened.
Beyond time and circumstance, other important differences separate the two foundational documents. The Declaration pays homage to a Creator, the Constitution does not. The issue was raised, then rejected by a convention determined to respect religious freedom and neutrality. Whereas the Declaration linked human rights to a supreme being, rights the Constitution addressed shifted the emphasis from the next life to this one. It affixed government’s priority as accountability to its citizens. The rights proclaimed in the Constitution were in no way absolute. Nor did they emanate from a source superior to the government that bestowed them.
James Madison didn’t intend for it to end exactly this way. He took the lead in moving amendments through a less-than-enthusiastic House of Representatives. Once independence became reality, some were inclined to abandon what got them there. Madison canvassed over 200 amendments proposed in state ratifying conventions, screening out those he considered “dangerous.” These were mostly “alterations” designed to reduce powers the Constitution granted the new central government. Amendments Madison considered “safe” were politically benign in terms of their impact on government power, yet positive nonetheless. They re-affirmed rights Americans considered sacred and confirmed government’s principal accountability to citizens living under it.
The nine amendments Madison proposed to the House on June 8, 1789, constituted the full range of rights citizens needed in a republic. As such, hardly by accident, I suspect, Madison gives us a glimpse into the republic he anticipated by disclosing the critical role he envisioned for citizens. They weren’t simply allowed to be involved; they were expected to be. His first proposal, reaffirmation of the unalienable rights Thomas Jefferson proclaimed in his Declaration, addressed the people’s right “in forming and establishing a plan of government,” or replacing one that violated the social contract.
“... all power is originally vested in, and consequently derived from the people ... Government is instituted ... for the benefit of the people ... [who] have an indubitable, unalienable, and indefeasible right to reform or change their government, whenever it be found adverse or inadequate to the purposes of its institution.”
Madison followed this opening declaration with eight additional amendments, a virtual synopsis of the legal rights and moral principles George Mason articulated so eloquently in his Virginia Declaration of Rights — rights Jefferson later described as self-evident truths. These amendments, Madison reported, “specify those rights ... retained when particular powers are given up to be exercised by the legislature ... [others] which result from the nature of the compact ... [or those] dogmatic maxims declaring, that the ... branches shall be kept separate and distinct.”
Clearly, Madison envisioned what many believe did come to pass, two founding documents more alike than different. He recognized differences between natural and legal rights, but expected one to complement the other. “Trial by jury cannot be considered as a natural right,” Madison explained, “but [it] is as essential to secure the liberty of the people as any one of the pre-existent rights of nature.”
There was more to Madison’s proposals than ideology. He advised Congress he “never considered this provision ... essential to the federal constitution,” but only later realized its political benefits. One observer thought Madison’s declaration but “a little frothy garnish [to] tranquilize the public mind” by silencing those who “clamor for a new convention.” Madison admitted as much to Thomas Jefferson; his amendments would “extinguish opposition to the system ... by detaching the deluded opponents from their designing leaders.” Pennsylvania’s George Clymer termed them a “tub to the whale,” a reference to Jonathan Swift’s tale of the seaman’s strategy to distract a menacing whale. He hoped the Senate would “adopt the whole of them by the Lump, as containing neither good or Harm being perfectly innocent.”
It’s no surprise to learn Congress then was little different from Congress now. Madison’s amendments emerged relatively unscathed from the House committee created to consider them, but were decimated by the Senate. Richard Henry Lee reported the Senate “much mutilated and enfeebled” the proposal. Some were driven by ideology, Lee explained, while “fear of Anarchy in others,” drove them to create “a government very different from a free one.” In words dripping with sarcasm, Lee berated his Senate colleagues for “how wonderfully scrupulous [they had been] in stating Rights,” then he abandoned subtlety altogether. “The English language has been carefully culled to find words feeble in their Nature or doubtful in their meaning.”
Lee was accusing the Senate majority of rhetorical hocus-pocus. They had manipulated the wording of amendments to alter the meaning. Amendments intended to confirm inherent rights were transformed into benevolent concessions by a government proclaiming total authority over them.
The contrast between what the House delivered to the Senate and the Bill of Rights currently affixed to our Constitution is striking. Gone was Madison’s opening declaration, with it mention of the popular sovereignty origins of government legitimacy. Gone, too, was the people’s right to reroute a wayward ship of state. What was left, analysis suggests, was a seemingly gracious willingness to keep “hands-off” rights government knew citizens needed. By implication, government was asserting, “we could if we would, but in these specific areas, we declare that we won’t.”
Rhetorical subtlety, “culling the English language,” permitted benevolence to supplant accountability. The majority endorsing it was overwhelming. The political shell game worked to perfection. No wonder a Senate colleague (Paine Wingate) reported, “Madison says he had rather have none than those agreed to by the Senate.”