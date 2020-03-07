William O'Brien: The complexities of revolution

Was the affirmative vote in Congress on June 7, 1776, to support Richard Henry Lee’s motion -- that “these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States” – what independence was really all about? Or was Lee’s motion more the predictable reaction to British mismanagement of her mainland colonies?
More to the point, was independence the product of what Thomas Paine considered “Common Sense,” or was it caused by self-interested, ne’er-do-wells in London willing to jeopardize the long-term interests of the Empire for short-term profit? Keeping in mind, of course, that London did not have a monopoly on ne’er-do-wells.
For generations, our schools subscribed to the “official” interpretation of the independence movement, the one that dominated K-12 textbooks. Historians termed it the “Imperial School” -- the idea that the complete story of American Independence is to be found in the imperial relationship between Mother England and her colonies.
I believe this account prevailed for so long because it lends itself so easily to the idea of good guys and bad guys. Those with the white hats, as opposed to those with the black hats. It’s then common sense to rely exclusively on what colonial leaders were writing and saying about the treatment the colonies were getting from Mother England. Taxation without representation and all the rest. The villains were all overseas; the colonists were hapless victims to mistreatment and violations of human and political rights, despite what they believed were constitutional protections. Thomas Jefferson, in his Declaration of Independence, made this case for the nation and the world. It’s prevailed ever since.
What students came away believing on the issue was long the product of a story that was one-sided. This began to change in the 1960s, when younger Americans began to question assumptions on this and other issues rarely questioned before. Most still came away believing what they heard in class. The difference was there was more variety than ever before in what they heard and read. In the early 20th Century, so-called progressive historians began to focus for the first time on what was happening within colonies that contributed to the independence story. This untapped source of information produced different views on independence, a narrative that had long been so very clear much more complex. It’s here we learned that America housed ne’er-do-wells and self-interested profiteers as well as patriots and leaders.
Is there truth to be revealed here, or is this a classic case of six of one, half dozen of the other? Seems there ought to be some way of approaching the issue from a different perspective, one that provides insights rarely considered.
No question, John Adams was onto something when he attributed the “real American Revolution” to a change “in the Minds and Hearts of the People.” In the revealing letter Adams wrote to Hezekiah Niles in February 1813 (the source for that famous statement), he laid out the specifics of changes in the way the Mother Country began to view and treat her North American colonies. When the king, members of the royal family and ministers who served under them began to renounce the basic “Principles of Authority, [and seemed suddenly bent upon] the destruction of all the Securities of [American] Lives, Liberties and Properties,” Adams explained, the people had little choice but to redirect their affections from those they’d always trusted to “the Continental Congress and all the thirteen State Congresses.” Colonists began to lose faith in what they were hearing from those they had always trusted.
Besides matters of religion and conscience, Adams wrote, there were many who “had certain habitual Sentiments of Allegiance and Loyalty derived from their Education.” These folks believed “Allegiance and Protection to be reciprocal;” when Protection was withdrawn, they [presumed} Allegiance was dissolved [as well].” When Mother England began to act like anything but a caring parent, “fillial Affections … were changed into Indignation and horror.” Adams concluded:
“This radical Change in the Principles, Opinions Sentiments and Affection of the People, was the real American Revolution.”
Adams believed future generations inherited a duty to document the origins of these significant changes in attitude and trace the process whereby these led to creation of an independent nation. Somehow, he surmised, in a time frame too brief to be believed, “Thirteen Clocks were made to Strike together; a perfection of Mechanism which no Artist had ever before effected.” The entire world would benefit from this revised narrative, from the realization that “Revolutions are no Trifles.” They are serious events that provide important lessons to an inquisitive world.
Adams’ insight, though incredibly informative and significant, reflects the views of the Revolution’s leadership. As such, it is understandably self-serving. By focusing exclusively on reasons for citizen receptivity to the case for Revolution, with nary a hint the message itself might be incomplete, if not biased, Adams asks us to accept without question the colonial rationale for Independence.
It’s been 60 years since Stanley Elkins and Eric McKitrick introduced a study on the movement’s leaders, who they were rather than the arguments they made. In “The Founding Fathers: Young Men of the Revolution” (1961), the authors called our attention to youth of the movement’s leaders:
“At the outbreak of the Revolution George Washington, at 44, was the oldest of the lot [of those who later led the campaign to
adopt the Constitution]; six were under 35 and four were in their twenties.... Nearly half of the Federalist group–Gouverneur Morris, Madison, Hamilton, and Knox–quite literally saw their careers launched in the Revolution. The remaining five–Washington, Jay, Duane, Wilson, and Robert Morris–though established in public affairs beforehand, became nationally known after 1776 and the wide public recognition which they subsequently achieved came first and foremost through their identification with the continental war effort.”
The point here is that those who led the push for Independence were “men on the make,” young ideologues who’d only recently discovered meaningful purpose in their lives. In a sense, they became caught up, nay captivated, by their own rhetoric.
James Madison’s transition from student to revolutionary is a case in point. Madison scholar Larry Kramer cites numerous examples from Madison’s life as a student at Princeton, and for a few years thereafter, to demonstrate his total lack of interest in politics. More importantly, the emotional challenge without meaningful purpose in his young life.
In a 1773 letter to his former classmate and close friend from Princeton, William Bradford, at the very time violent opposition to the Mother Country (Boston Massacre) was erupting in New England, Madison became almost apologetic for a detour, ever so brief, into the realm of politics “I do not meddle with Politicks,” he wrote to his friend, “but this Calamity [a “lack of circulating cash in Virginia”] lies so near the heart of every friend of the Country that I could not but mention it.” Hardly the language of an activist, even an ideologue. As late as January 1774, in reaction to the Boston Tea Party, Madison expressed his faith that Boston could handle it. “But away with Politicks!,” he wrote. “Let me address you as a Student and Philosopher & not as a Patriot now.”
For Madison, everything changed by the summer of 1774, when Britain’s Coercive Acts, especially the suspension of the Massachusetts Charter, led to open warfare in and around Boston. It was then, Larry Kramer explains, that “the American Revolution and all it promised became the focus of James Madison’s life. [He] caught Patriot fever and became a convert to the cause… He swiftly transformed into a militant Whig…The American Revolution became [his life.” The idea “that a nation could be created and governed based explicitly on the consent of its people,” Kramer writes, “political heresy in the 1770s and 1780s,” became the driving force in the lives of James Madison and other young radicals and idealists committed to its fulfillment. Kramer explains:
“The American Revolution was dedicated first and foremost to the principle that 'the people' governed, that 'the people' supplied government with its energy and direction, and that monarchical institutions—that is, institutions not controlled by or accountable to the people—needed to be eradicated.”
John Adams’ narrative, devoid of this important perspective on the movement’s leaders, seems lacking. Who led the effort, why, and how did the perspectives intersect in ways that better help us understand the American Revolution? True understanding demands serious consideration of all the evidence, not just that which the chronicler finds most attractive.