Lin-Manuel Miranda has given Alexander Hamilton a resurrection of sorts in his award-winning musical. Based on the monumental 2004 biography by Ron Chernow, Miranda’s treatment of Hamilton is quite different than the less-than-flattering, often critical view of his subject’s extreme nationalism, distrust of the masses, devious statecraft and political behavior, along with elite-oriented economic priorities, all of which were significant factors in the nation’s founding and formative years.
Miranda has not only done wonders for Hamilton’s historical legacy, he has sparked renewed interest in the nation’s founders and earliest years that our school systems have been unable to match.
It’s in the era of the Constitution and its ratification that Hamilton’s prominence became most pronounced. Scholars who’ve studied the origins and structure of our constitutional system have, with justification, heaped praise upon its principal architects. Perhaps because they were most responsible for the Federalist Papers which both explained and rationalized the Constitution, James Madison and Alexander Hamilton have been assigned special credit for its development.
In Madison’s case the credit is well-deserved. More than any other Convention attendee, he was responsible for its success. Not only did he draft the initial version of what would become the Constitution (the Virginia Plan), he was personally responsible for keeping the political structure he crafted intact in the face of efforts by some to amend it out of existence, or at least into something quite different from the system he envisioned.
In situations where particular changes were clearly going to happen, he helped fashion amendments to minimize their impact on the total system. Where proposed changes would have done serious damage to that total system, he was able to marshal the political support needed to derail them.
In Hamilton’s case, however, his contributions to the contents of the Constitution were minimal. Indeed, his attendance at the Convention was sporadic at best. He arrived at the Convention in late May, a full week after it was scheduled to begin. On June 30 he left Philadelphia and, except for his reappearance for one day only (Aug. 11), he did not rejoin his colleagues until Sept. 6, 11 days before the Convention ended its business.
As a minority of one on New York’s three-man delegation, Hamilton’s extreme nationalism found him regularly at odds with his two partners, John Lansing and Robert Yates, both of whom believed the Convention’s only responsibility was to amend the existing Articles of Confederation. When they finally came to the realization that nationalist plans were to scrap the Articles entirely and replace them with a totally different frame of government, they bolted the Convention (on July 5) to begin building support in their state to oppose what was coming from Philadelphia.
It was not until June 18 that Hamilton spoke for the first time since his May 25 arrival. On that day, he held the floor for six hours, during which time he castigated the work of his colleagues up to that point. He made clear his support for England’s monarchical system, as well as his opposition to both Madison’s Virginia Plan and William Paterson’s small-state response to it (the New Jersey Plan) — both of which he charged were inadequate to the principal task at hand, to create a government strong enough to stifle domestic factions and popular insurrection in the nation. It was ironic that Madison personally selected Hamilton for the five-member Committee on Style to put the Convention’s handiwork into its final form. As a wordsmith and deep political mind, Madison saw Hamilton as the best.
Hamilton would later undertake the task of shepherding the Constitution to ratification in his home state by devising the plan for what became the Federalist Papers. Fellow New Yorker John Jay worked closely with Hamilton, but illness prevented Jay from writing all but five of the earliest papers. For assistance with the rest, Hamilton called on James Madison to join him after Madison successfully guided the Constitution to ratification in Virginia (June 26, 1788). Madison would ultimately write 29 of the Federalist essays, Hamilton the other 51 in the series.
Nowhere is Hamilton’s distrust of the masses more evident than in Federalist No. 9. In it, Hamilton spoke of the “horror and disgust” with which he viewed the “rapid succession of revolutions” which plagued the early republics of Greece and Rome and kept them “in a state of perpetual vibration between the extremes of Tyranny and anarchism.” The “occasional calms [these flawed republics experienced were] short-lived contrast[s] to … the tempestuous waves of sedition and party rage” to follow. It’s these inevitable happenings, Hamilton warned, that became fodder for “advocates of despotism” thereafter to attack the viability of republican forms of government. It was only substantial improvements in the “science of politics,” he believed, that rendered republicanism safe and viable.
“The regular distribution of power into distinct departments; the introduction of legislative balances and checks; the institution of courts composed of judges holding their offices during good behavior; the representation of the people in the legislature by deputies of their own election: these are wholly new discoveries, or have made their principal progress towards perfection in modern times.”
These are, Hamilton suggested, the “powerful means by which the excellences of republican government may be retained and its imperfections lessened or avoided.” From there, it became Hamilton’s mission in Federalist No. 9 to promote the idea of what he termed a “CONFEDERATE REPUBLIC … the expedient for … reconciling the advantages of monarchy with those of republicanism.” And he relied on none other than republicanism’s most noted defender and champion, Charles-Louis de Secondat, Baron de Montesquieu, for support.
By taking readers to sections of Montesquieu’s “Spirit of the Laws” rarely visited by the experts, Hamilton was able to quote him extensively to demonstrate the master’s willingness to support a union of smaller republics “all comprehended in one confederate government.”
“It is very probable that mankind would have been obliged at length to live constantly under the government of a single person, had they not contrived a kind of constitution that has all the internal advantages of a republican, together with the external force of a monarchical government. I mean a CONFEDERATE REPUBLIC… It is a kind of assemblage of societies that constitute a new one, capable of increasing, by means of new associations, till they arrive to such a degree of power as to be able to provide for the security of the united body.”
It is in the context of this background that James Madison’s Federalist No. 10 assumes added significance. By conceptualizing the kind of “well-constructed union [necessary to] break and control the violence of faction” without resorting to suppression of the liberty “essential to political life because it nourishes faction.” Madison was able to employ many of the same political innovations Hamilton had identified in the previous essay as substantial improvements to the science of politics. Thereby, he was able to render factions politically benign as to the threat they posed to civil order, yet preserve their importance as manifestations of the political liberty so essential to republican government.
It has been our loss for so long to consider Madison’s 10th Federalist paper in a virtual philosophical vacuum, uninformed by appreciation for Hamilton’s important contribution to its ultimate importance. It’s no accident that, though essays nine and 10 featured different authors, both carried the same title (“The Union as a Safeguard Against Domestic Faction and Insurrection”) when they appeared in the New York papers, the only difference being Madison’s addition of the words “The Same Subject Continued” as prelude to no. 10’s title. An important hand-off too often missed, no question about it.