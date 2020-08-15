Systemic racism. We read and hear about it all the time. But what exactly is it? There’s plenty on the topic, and overwhelming evidence that racism is indeed pervasive. But systemic? That’s another matter entirely, for the term suggests that racism is not just here, there and everywhere, but that “the system” could not exist without it.
This raises yet another question. By system, does that mean capitalism? Our system of politics? Both? And that in turn raises the proverbial question of whether the slave-holding South was capitalistic. The Rev. James Lawson, at the funeral service of congressman and civil rights giant John Lewis, mentioned the term “plantation capitalism.” Was that his answer to the previous question about the pre-Civil War South? Or did he mean, as he did in his 2013 article on the subject, instead the slave-like, inhuman pace required of working people in today’s hectic world?
So many questions, so few answers. But first thing's first. A workable definition of systemic racism.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops defines the term indirectly by first addressing racism itself, then linking that to the society which it tends to define. “Racism,” the Conference explains, “is what makes us see the ‘other’ with suspicion or to attribute negative characteristics to an entire group of people.” For those who accept the legitimacy of a two-tiered society based on skin color alone, one in which whites see themselves as superior, racism helps clarify the inner workings of such a society.
Sir William Macpherson in the UK's Lawrence Report in 1999, explained systemic racism this way:
"The collective failure of an organization to provide an appropriate and professional service to people because of their color, culture or ethnic origin. It can be seen or detected in processes, attitudes and behavior that amount to discrimination through prejudice, ignorance, thoughtlessness and racist stereotyping which disadvantage minority ethnic people."
Nicholas Kristof, a New York Times columnist, illustrates what I see, next to slavery itself, as the most disturbing example I’ve yet encountered of racism in our society. In his July 16 piece on signs of hope in a society wrought with gloom, Kristof recounts his explanation of how we came to tolerate the lack of universal health care in what we claim to be the most advanced country in today’s world. Citing Harvard economist Alberto Alesina as but one of several scholars who blame race for our failure “to invest in safety nets and human capital because African-Americans would benefit,” Kristof tells us that: “Instead of investing in children, we invested in a personal responsibility narrative [instead], holding that Americans just need to lift themselves up by their bootstraps to get ahead.”
There we have it, the reason the pandemic has tested our health care system and demonstrated its inadequacy in the face of the biggest health challenge it has yet faced. Those who have health insurance are those deemed worthy because they earned it or are too poor to afford it on their own. For those mired in society’s vast middle -- too much income to qualify for Medicaid yet not nearly enough to afford quality coverage -- the pandemic continues to rage without much resistance.
A penetrating analysis of the interconnections between racism and capitalism by retired University of Massachusetes economist Richard D. Wolff printed in the New York Times in June, makes clear the degree to which capitalism’s sustenance relies on “a minority subpart of the whole working class.” By positioning this minority “to bear the brunt of each [business] cycle and suffer its damages disproportionately,” racism becomes a “business cycle shock-absorber,” cushioning the extremes of capitalism’s innate instability. To those inclined to look at society primarily in racial terms, race alone seemed sufficient to justify different treatment of the races.
“Whatever communities were forced into the shock-absorber role, poverty, depression, broken families, slums and inadequate education and health facilities became more widespread among them than they were among the majority of the working class…” Wolff writes.
Herein lay the source of the “bitterness, envy, desperation, crime and violence” Wolff postulates, that police and prisons are charged to manage. Thus, the racism born of slavery “thereby both facilitated … capitalism and was reinforced by it.”
Harvard historian Alexander Keyssar considers the Electoral College the political manifestation of systemic racism in America. By giving the southern states a disproportionate political advantage in choosing the nation’s chief executive (non-whites were counted in determining representation in Congress, yet denied the right to vote), these states had every reason to block consideration of a national popular vote amendment. Charles Collins in “Whither Solid South” (1947) urged southerners to repel “any attempt to do away with the [Electoral] College because it alone can enable Southern States to preserve their rights within the Union.”
As recently as 1970, a successful southern filibuster prevented the Senate from endorsing a House amendment to replace the Electoral College. Seventy five percent of southern senators voted against cloture, the Senate’s remedy to override filibusters.
As we look toward Nov. 3, it’s important to keep in mind the unique way we continue to choose our presidents. Indeed, the political campaigns of both major parties are designed with the Electoral College, not a popular majority, always in mind. One must wonder about the impact of yet another national election in which the candidate with the most votes is denied the prize. It could raise doubts about the legitimacy of the election itself.