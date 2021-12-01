West Virginia’s population is shrinking. We also are losing a congressional seat. The exodus can be largely attributed to young people, who have cited lack of opportunities and modern technical infrastructures for their departures.
Black West Virginians, too, have been fleeing the state in recent years, over a lack of representation and inaction on addressing the challenges facing the Black community.
In the late 19th century, the Black population in West Virginia was approximately 6%. Today, it is almost half that, at 3.6%, and, compared to the growing Black population in most states, this is a significant decline. Like the many young people leaving for greener pastures, Black West Virginians feel underrepresented, underserved and underappreciated by the direction the state has taken in recent years. Many of these frustrations stem from a government that is rewarding fundraising from wealthy special interests, rather than serving constituents and the betterment of all communities.
Fortunately, most problems have a solution, and the plight of the young and Black West Virginians can be addressed — at least initially — by passing the Freedom to Vote Act. Authored by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., the Freedom to Vote Act makes voting more accessible, ending political corruption by banning dark money and banning gerrymandering. Only by making our elected officials more accountable to all voters can we fix the crony incentive system in Congress and address the problems all West Virginians experience.
So, how is a functional democracy linked to racial justice? A great example within the Freedom to Vote Act is the proposed ban on gerrymandering, the practice of drawing congressional district lines to benefit a political party, and this often happens alongside racial gerrymandering. Racial gerrymandering works in the same way, except lines are specifically drawn to benefit one racial group, and often negatively affects representation of minority communities.
In 2016, the North Carolina Republican legislative body drew a congressional line dividing North Carolina A&T State University, the largest Historically Black University in the nation, in half. This separated the college campus into two districts, dividing the voting power of Black students who live on the same campus. If that sounds absurd to you, that’s because it is. The effect of gerrymandering on Black and other minority communities creates a system that underrepresents the true composition of those communities and leaves them vulnerable to representatives who do not prioritize their best interests or needs.
Make no mistake, this is not a partisan issue. Most voters across the political spectrum support a ban on gerrymandering. And why? Because the majority of voters want a fair democracy that represents and addresses their needs.
Since the start of this year, 49 states have passed or introduced voter suppression legislation. If a country can’t ensure that all people can exercise their right to vote, that’s not a democracy. If a country doesn’t address racial justice in the context of voting rights, that’s not a democracy. And it’s especially not democracy in America, where we have a long history of Black folks struggling for basic civil rights, and being denied the right to vote or even killed for trying to vote.
We, of the multi-racial, nonpartisan NAACP of Berkeley County, want West Virginia to champion voting rights and democracy while considering racial justice implications. Manchin understands this, and he understands that, despite West Virginia’s relatively small Black population, our right to vote is just as sacred as everyone else’s and must be protected.
We applaud his leadership in crafting the Freedom to Vote Act and urge him to do whatever it takes to pass this bill into law. West Virginia Black voters provided Manchin’s margin of victory in his reelection in 2018. We must pass this bill, to truly have a representative and inclusive democracy — a functional democracy.