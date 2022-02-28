“Coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress, and working together is success.” When Henry Ford said these words, he knew that he alone could not make positive change without partnerships.
The cities of Charleston and Huntington have been working together feverishly to strengthen and diversify our region’s economy to ensure a brighter future for our young people — the next generation of business owners, visionaries and innovators.
Our cities have joined with the nonprofit Coalfield Development Corp. as a partner in the ACT Now Coalition. This coalition is made up of the state’s two largest municipalities, its two largest universities (West Virginia University and Marshall), more than 20 private companies and several of the state’s strongest community organizations. This dynamic, forward-thinking group is seeking nearly $80 million in new investment from the federal government to transform the state’s economy and create thousands of new jobs through the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge for Southern West Virginia.
Through the city of Charleston’s partnership with Advantage Valley, Coalfield Development and the entire ACT Now team, we can transform the Kanawha Manufacturing site, located near our state’s capital, into a new Learning, Innovation, Food and Technology Center.
The center would include organizations and businesses focused on environmental sustainability, reducing barriers to good jobs and growing the climate technology sector.
Marshall University will place its Green Battery Institute in the center. It will be on the forefront for research and development of batteries for key sectors, including ground transportation, renewable energy and Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicles, which are the future of aviation through zero-emission, battery-powered airplanes, ground transportation and renewable energy storage sectors.
The space at the center also will feature a shared-use kitchen with wraparound services, co-packing food production, cold storage, docking space to meet the growing need for access to healthy foods and access to collective resources for small food production entrepreneurs.
Coalfield Development will add a training center — the Charleston East Edge Factory — focused on cultivating opportunity and helping reduce barriers to employment. It will provide training and support for workers in the sectors of blight demolition, asbestos abatement, blight rehabilitation, sustainable construction, solar roofing, community agriculture and more.
The city of Huntington also will see exciting transformations, if the ACT Now Coalition is a recipient of this award. The Huntington Brownfields Innovation Zone is 100 acres of vacant manufacturing brownfields just east of downtown that is ready for new advanced manufacturing, research and development-focused businesses associated with Marshall University and other high-wage jobs.
Huntington, through its partner the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, purchased the 47-acre former American Car Foundry manufacturing site and has focused its efforts during the past year on preparing the site and upgrading its infrastructure to welcome new, technology-focused businesses and light manufacturers at the new Foundry Center. A new, 50,000- square-foot building will be constructed to empower manufacturers and makers, moving innovative ideas from concept to market with leading-edge equipment to boost performance and skills training with the expertise of the RCBI Advanced Manufacturing technology center.
Coalfield Development will establish a new Mine the Sun solar training and deployment center at the Black Diamond Factory brownfield site, in Huntington, and position the Innovation Zone site for sustainable growth.
In addition to the exciting projects happening in Charleston and Huntington, projects in Logan and other parts of Southern West Virginia round out the project proposal. If awarded, the ACT Now Coalition will create 3,000 new, direct full-time and 15,000 indirect jobs; create 175 new businesses; and leverage more than $250 million in private-sector investment in these climate-technology sectors.
This investment has the potential to bring monumental change to Southern West Virginia’s economy. While an extensive amount of work has gone into the proposal for the Build Back Better competition, we know the real work — and the real opportunity — is still to come. We both look forward to continuing these partnerships to bring change to our cities and our region.