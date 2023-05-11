Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A major focus of the Department of Labor and its employees in Washington, West Virginia and throughout the country since day one of the Biden Administration has been keeping miners safe and healthy, as well as ensuring that miners suffering from black lung disease get the federal benefits they deserve.

That is why we will be front and center as we speak to attendees at the annual conference of the West Virginia Association of Black Lung Clinics in Pipestem this week.

Chris Williamson is assistant secretary of labor for the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Chris Godfrey is director of the U.S. Office of Workers’ Compensation.

