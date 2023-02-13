Dust is a fact of life most anywhere coal is mined. This problem is nowhere more apparent than in Eunice in Raleigh County. Here, dust blows off of the conveyors and stockpiles of the Black Eagle Deep Mine, gets whipped up with every passing coal truck, and causes a cloud of particulate matter to hover over the community.
People living in Eunice complain that they cannot spend any time on their porches or in their yards because of the coughing and irritation caused by the dust. For residents with pre-existing medical conditions like black lung and asthma, inhaling the combination of coal dust, silica and dirt makes their health problems worse.
Residents of Eunice have asked the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to force Alpha, the operator of the Black Eagle mine, to correct this problem repeatedly. But more than four years since the mine went into operation, West Virginia regulators are yet to effectively address this issue.
The inaction of the DEP underscores the need for federal agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency to take the lead in ensuring that we all have clean, safe air to breathe. One way the EPA does this is by setting target concentrations for particularly dangerous airborne pollutants. These targets are called National Ambient Air Quality Standards. Rather than applying to individual polluting facilities, these standards serve as a measurement of overall air quality across cities, states and the entire country. When a given jurisdiction fails to meet these standards, EPA oversight compels state level regulators to tighten up air quality measures until the standards are attained.
Last month, the EPA proposed changing the National Ambient Air Quality Standard for annual average concentrations of fine particulate matter, also known as PM 2.5, from 12 micrograms per cubic meter down to 9 or 10 micrograms per cubic meter. Fine particulates are composed of tiny particles of soot, dust (such as that in Eunice), chemicals, metals and other substances. It enters our air through a number of industrial activities and is linked to numerous respiratory and pulmonary conditions, cancers and tens of thousands of premature deaths annually.
EPA’s proposal is a small improvement to the agency’s current, weak limits on fine particulate matter, but it falls well short of what’s needed to clean up our air and protect public health. Experts like the American Lung Association are pushing for a standard no higher than 8 micrograms per cubic meter, which they say will prevent 20,000 premature deaths annually as compared to the current rule. The EPA itself reports that an 8 microgram standard would prevent between 5,000 and 7,500 more premature deaths each year than would be prevented by the 9 to 10 microgram rule the agency is proposing.
A stronger fine particulate standard is particularly important for individuals already living with respiratory and/or pulmonary conditions such as asthma and black lung. West Virginia has the highest levels of asthma of any state, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, and the Mountain State was second only to Kentucky in black lung claims paid out by the Department of Labor last year.
When state environmental regulators ignore obvious air quality issues like the situation in Eunice, residents have to depend on federal agencies to address public health and environmental concerns. Unfortunately, the EPA appears poised to provide only tepid half-measures where bold action is needed.
To effectively address the issue of dust blowing off of coal mining operations state and federal regulators need to work together. First, EPA must set the annual average standard for fine particulate matter no higher than 8 micrograms per cubic meter. Next, the West Virginia DEP must diligently monitor air quality across the state — including in coal mining communities like Eunice. If thorough monitoring then shows that air quality fails to attain the targets laid out in federal standards, the DEP and the EPA would have to work together to carry out permitting and enforcement strategies to bring the level of fine particulate matter down.
The EPA is hearing public comment on the proposed rule between now and March 28. In that time, EPA will undoubtedly receive thousands upon thousands of comments pushing for the strongest possible clean air protections. I can only hope they will listen.
Willie Dodson is Appalachian Voice’s Central Appalachian Field Coordinator.