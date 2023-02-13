Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Dust is a fact of life most anywhere coal is mined. This problem is nowhere more apparent than in Eunice in Raleigh County. Here, dust blows off of the conveyors and stockpiles of the Black Eagle Deep Mine, gets whipped up with every passing coal truck, and causes a cloud of particulate matter to hover over the community.

People living in Eunice complain that they cannot spend any time on their porches or in their yards because of the coughing and irritation caused by the dust. For residents with pre-existing medical conditions like black lung and asthma, inhaling the combination of coal dust, silica and dirt makes their health problems worse.

Willie Dodson is Appalachian Voice’s Central Appalachian Field Coordinator.

