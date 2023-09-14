West Virginia University is, and will remain, the flagship, land-grant, R1 institution in West Virginia with an unmatched breadth of academic opportunities for learning in the Mountain State.
We should know. We have spent the better part of the past decade serving as members of the WVU Board of Governors and have unique insight about the decisions that have been made and those being considered that will affect this university that means so much to so many.
As board members and alumni, it has been frustrating to hear so many negative opinions shared recently about the efforts to strategically reposition WVU so it can better serve future generations.
West Virginia University does not have a financial crisis. It does have a $45 million structural budget shortfall that represents 3.75% of the overall budget. To ensure the financial health of our university, the Board of Governors directed President Gordon Gee and his administration to take action to balance the budget and reposition the university for the future.
This is something every West Virginia family can relate to — we simply must live within our means and prioritize how to make the most of the resources we have. We have been thoughtful in our planning and did not overbuild on campus, acquire enormous amounts of debt nor develop budgets based on aspirational enrollment goals.
Perhaps one of the best affirmations that we are making good decisions is that the university maintains an AA- rating from Fitch, an Aa3 rating from Moody’s and an A rating from Standard & Poor’s. In fact, the rating agencies gave us a stable outlook because of how we are managing the financial issues we are facing.
West Virginians also understand that the easy way is not always best. Achieving something great means putting in the hard work.
The university could have decided to make across-the-board reductions. But we knew the better, smarter choice was to thoughtfully restructure based on data showing what programs were growing or declining and what programs were relevant in today’s job market. We also knew it was necessary to balance the number of faculty in each program based on the number of students.
In doing so, our goal is to create a more focused academic portfolio aligned with student demand, career opportunities and market trends. This process, known as the Academic Transformation, will strategically position the university for greater success and relevancy in the future.
It is our responsibility to provide accurate information about what is being proposed, in terms of program reductions. To be clear, our 2023 undergraduate enrollment on the Morgantown campus is 18,077. Of the program reductions being proposed, less than 1% of the undergraduate enrollment is in those majors (91 students with a single major; 57 students with a dual major).
On the graduate student level, our 2023 enrollment on the Morgantown campus is 5,541 students. Of the program reductions being proposed, 238 graduate students are enrolled in those programs. The university will work with all students to complete their degree or find another academic path within the university to meet academic goals.
This transformation process is one the university began in 2016. Most other nonacademic areas of campus have been adjusting to streamline operations and maximize efficiencies. And those adjustments have led to investments that have changed lives. Such as the investment in research that led to WVU earning R1 status in 2016 and then having it reaffirmed again in 2022. As a premier research university, we are doing incredible work across all disciplines, including finding ways to extract rare earth minerals, discovering low-frequency gravitational waves for the first time and ensuring the safety of Appalachian food systems.
We have forever changed the arc of health care in West Virginia. Our medical center has grown to become a 23-member hospital system, providing access to specialized care in our most rural communities. Our centers in neuroscience, heart and vascular and cancer care are world class, and we opened a state-of-the-art Children’s Hospital so that no child in West Virginia must leave the state for lifesaving, critical health care.
WVU will continue to offer more than 300 majors — including a strong liberal arts curriculum. We will maintain a low tuition that is below the national average, and we will provide support resources to help students graduate with degrees that prepare them for the world that awaits.
So, don’t believe some of the things you might have heard. West Virginia University is not eviscerating, gutting or decimating itself or higher education. Such hyperbole is irresponsible and harmful.
Bottom line: We have had much success, but there is much yet to do. Universities must evolve with the needs of those they serve. Every decision, then and now, has been driven by a desire to ensure that WVU continues to create opportunities for all those whose hopes and dreams are Mountaineer gold and blue.