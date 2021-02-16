When I began my school counseling career two years ago, I wrote an op-ed about why we need to let school counselors focus on mental health.
One global pandemic later, I’ve heard people from all corners and backgrounds unite together to express concern about the toll on mental health from social distancing, especially for our K-12 youth.
The truth is that mental health should always be a priority, and we were already in the midst of a tremendous amount of need in West Virginia prior to the pandemic. Students growing up today face immense challenges that don’t begin with — but certainly include — the COVID-19 pandemic, such as:
- High levels of social unrest
- Bigotry such as racism, sexism, homophobia, etc.
- The opioid epidemic
- The evolution of socialization in the digital, social media world
So now, with everyone’s eyes on mental health, it’s the perfect time for an innovative solution. The good news is the answer has been right in front of us all along.
The path forward must begin with the repurposing of school counselors, especially at the high school level — where clerical, nonsocial/emotional duties often take up 60% to 80% of a counselor’s time — to focus primarily and even exclusively on mental health.
That’s only fitting, as school counselors complete the same master’s degree program as clinical/mental health counselors, the only difference is that school counselors must complete additional coursework to become proficient at working in schools.
You might be wondering what a school counselor can do to help address mental health in a school system. One-on-one counseling is certainly a major part of this response, but it’s not the only component.
If school counselors were given the space to make mental health the main focus of their job, they would be able to implement a tiered approach to services, so every student could receive care based on their needs.
All students would be taught social/emotional lessons on how to deal with stress, anxiety and peer conflict, and on how to educate themselves on issues such as bias, racism and much more.
A wide variety of students would engage in brief group counseling sessions on topics such as those mentioned above, with the chance to grow alongside and learn from their peers in the process.
Additionally, in situations of deeper need and crisis, school counselors would be able to respond with brief counseling sessions driven by sound psychological theories and techniques.
School counselors are already trained for this, but to make it a reality, it’s going to take more than just lip service.
The noncounseling duties that are placed on school counselors and consume much of their time, especially at the middle and high school level, most prominently include scheduling and testing. These are critical functions in a school system that are entire jobs in themselves and are not suited for trained mental health professionals.
Schools could restructure duties so that administration takes on such noncounseling tasks, or counties could hire trained administrative assistants to complete this work.
Thanks to strong support from Upshur County Schools and the other systems in which I’ve worked, I’ve been able to see the benefits of this sort of program at play. I’ve also seen the immense need for our schools to marshal every resource possible to meet the mental health crisis at hand.
If we fail to do this — if we fail to affirm the primary role of the school counselor as a mental health specialist in our secondary schools — then we vastly underestimate just how much need exists for social/emotional supports in every school.
If we fail to free school counselors up to focus on mental health, we fail to meet the needs of our students.
We have spent the past 11 months of this pandemic talking about how much our youth will need mental health supports moving forward. Now it’s time to do something about it.