From its early beginnings in 1860, when the first oil well in West Virginia was completed, the oil and gas industry has generated extraordinary job and economic growth.
Today, West Virginia is still a leader in natural gas and oil production, proving that smart energy policies can help encourage energy and infrastructure development.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, West Virginia is the nation’s fourth-largest energy producer, and the fourth-largest producer of marketed natural gas. The Mountain State sits atop the prolific Marcellus and Utica shale formations, which account for about 95% of the state’s natural gas production.
In 2021, West Virginia produced nearly 2.8 trillion cubic feet of natural gas — about 10 times more than in 2010.
What’s clear is that West Virginia has become an energy powerhouse, generating good jobs and millions annually in tax revenue, severance tax collection and royalties for landowners. According to a study commissioned by the American Petroleum Institute, in 2019, there were 32,300 jobs supported directly by the oil and gas industry in West Virginia, and 49,700 jobs supported indirectly by the industry, combining for more than 82,000 jobs, or 9.2% of total employment in the state.
The indirect benefits of industry growth can be seen at the local level, with hotels, restaurants, manufacturing and family-owned businesses.
But keeping West Virginia on the right track as a top energy producer requires policies that attract investment and keep the state competitive. And that means policies supporting additional pipeline capacity.
Today, however, it takes more time to secure all of the permits for a project than to build one. Protracted reviews, excessive litigation and burdensome red tape have led to the delay or cancellation of several key energy infrastructure projects in the United States.
One critical infrastructure project that has been delayed is the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which spans 303 miles between West Virginia and Virginia.
The MVP was announced in 2014. Opponents have filed repeated legal challenges to block this project, and they continue to do so, despite work on the MVP being nearly complete. Once the current permitting issues are resolved and the remaining work is finished, this interstate pipeline will transport a vast supply of natural gas from West Virginia to meet the energy needs of homes and businesses across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.
In addition to creating approximately 3,700 construction jobs in West Virginia, the MVP will strengthen our nation’s energy security and improve public access to safe and reliable natural gas. It also is expected to generate an estimated $35 million annually in local property taxes in West Virginia, which can help support core government services, like education and public safety.
Critical infrastructure projects, like MVP, are essential for reliably delivering energy to consumers, as well as supporting U.S. national security. Developing our energy resources here at home helps reduce reliance on foreign regimes that might be hostile to American interests.
As a recent analysis shows, 10 major energy infrastructure projects across the United States, representing more than $34 billion in private spending, have been postponed or canceled because of prolonged permitting review processes. This includes four natural gas projects in the Appalachia region, including MVP, that could support 4.6 billion cubic feet per day of production needed by families and businesses while also supporting thousands of jobs and generating $19 billion in private spending for those regions’ economies.
Producing more natural gas and oil means little, if sufficient infrastructure isn’t in place to deliver it to markets and consumers that demand it. Pipelines are the safest, most efficient way to move energy, operating every day around the clock.
Energy infrastructure also is critical for hydrogen and carbon capture technologies.
West Virginia has a unique opportunity to leverage its abundant natural gas supply and advance the development of hydrogen technologies.
Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub program was created, to allocate up to $7 billion to establish six to 10 regional hubs across the nation. Two of the hubs must be located in regions of the country with significant natural gas reserves, like the Appalachia region. And an estimated 700,000 jobs could be generated nationally around this emerging industry by 2030, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
West Virginia’s energy sector is poised for unprecedented growth. With the right policies that enable investment in natural gas and oil development, infrastructure and innovation, we can build a stronger economy and bolster American energy security.