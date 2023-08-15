Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

With a combined 80 years of service to our community, Manna Meal and Covenant House have weathered many storms. We have served as a safety net for our entire community amid dire challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, 2016 floods and the onset of the opioid epidemic.

But, today, we find ourselves confronting an unparalleled crisis. The economic turmoil that has persisted post-pandemic — rising inflation, disrupted supply chains, job losses and SNAP benefit cuts — is driving a hunger crisis in the greater Kanawha Valley area that surpasses anything either nonprofit has encountered in our decades of service.

Amy Wolfe is the executive director of Manna Meal Inc., a soup kitchen located inside St. John’s Episcopal Church, in Charleston. Manna Meal serves two meals a day (breakfast and lunch), no questions asked, 365 days a year.

Briana Martin is the executive director of Covenant House, a social justice nonprofit dedicated to helping Kanawha Valley’s most vulnerable citizens meet their basic needs: food, housing and health care.

