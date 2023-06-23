Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia University is in the midst of a financial crisis. It is facing a projected budget deficit of $45 million for the upcoming fiscal year, and without substantial reductions to the university’s budget, the deficit will rise to roughly $70 million annually for the next five years.

University leadership has offered various explanations for the crisis: an unexpectedly high graduation rate, inflation, dropouts, declines in enrollment and increased debt-repayment burdens (notably, the administration’s own questionable financial and organizational decisions are not included in the list).

Stories you might like

Jesse Wosniak is an associate professor of sociology at WVU.

Lara Farina is a professor of English at WVU.

Nate Ricketts is a master of fine arts candidate at WVU in creative writing.

Christian Adams is a WVU undergraduate in Chinese Studies.

Tags

Recommended for you