West Virginia University is in the midst of a financial crisis. It is facing a projected budget deficit of $45 million for the upcoming fiscal year, and without substantial reductions to the university’s budget, the deficit will rise to roughly $70 million annually for the next five years.
University leadership has offered various explanations for the crisis: an unexpectedly high graduation rate, inflation, dropouts, declines in enrollment and increased debt-repayment burdens (notably, the administration’s own questionable financial and organizational decisions are not included in the list).
The administration has also proposed a solution: drastic cuts to academic programs and faculty. They have created a detailed timeline for the first round of program and personnel reductions, and even asked the WVU Board of Governors to change their rules in order to make it easier.
This plan is a disaster for the university, for the residents of West Virginia and for students who receive their education here. The current crisis has been caused just as much by administrators’ financial and organizational decisions as it has by demographic factors or inflation, and there are better ways to cut unnecessary spending from the budget than targeting our core functions of teaching and research.
Given their poor judgment and lack of foresight, allowing WVU administrators to now rewrite the rules and restructure the university creates a clear moral hazard, and seriously compromises the educational and land-grant missions of the university. The WVU Board of Governors is charged with overseeing the administration of the university. They must not give administrators carte blanche to continue their destructive and arbitrary “transformation” efforts.
When students signed up to study here, they were promised a world-class research university with a wide variety of academic offerings, dedicated and talented faculty and intensive, personalized classroom experiences.
If the administration’s plans go through, students will be looking at a much smaller selection of academic programs, with more crowded classes taught by faculty with increased workloads and no guarantee of long-term employment. WVU will no longer be a world-class research university, and the quality and prestige of the education students receive here will be much lower than what they were led to expect.
Beyond the immediate effects on quality of instruction and educational opportunities, these plans threaten the long-term viability of the university. With substandard wages and working conditions, the most talented faculty will leave to take jobs elsewhere and the most talented students will follow them. This “brain drain,” which West Virginia is already sadly familiar with, can easily spiral out of control. Grant funding will decrease, making it even harder to fund the operations of the university. Metrics of educational success will go down, meaning even fewer students will be willing to pay the high prices required to attend the university. The faculty and student-body will continue to shrink. Eventually, West Virginia students will no longer have a high-activity research university as an option in the state.
The current state of the university’s finances does require real structural changes. But the track record of this administration on financial planning has been abysmal.
WVU President E. Gordon Gee has been making financial decisions since at least 2014 based on the delusion that WVU would grow from roughly 31,000 students to 40,000. Instead, during his tenure the university’s enrollment has decreased to about 27,000 and is projected to decrease further in the next several years.
This decrease began before COVID and it is worse here than at other universities. WVU’s administration has borrowed huge amounts of money, bought land for public-private partnerships, and massively increased the number of high-paid administrative executives at all levels of the university in order to accommodate an imaginary 30% increase in enrollment.
As a primary cause of the current crisis, these leaders must not be allowed to make any more decisions that will harm the university and its students. The administration’s transformation process must be frozen immediately, until a more qualified group led by faculty and staff have time to analyze the university’s current position and propose a budget and reform plan. And the Board of Governors must fulfill its duty to oversee the operations of the university. Administrators must not be rewarded for their failures and incompetence.
All residents of West Virginia have a stake in ensuring that WVU continues to thrive as a public educational institute, as a center of research and expertise and as an economic driver for the region and the state.
If you are concerned about the proposed plan to gut the academic core of the university, please go to Stop The Cuts WVU and participate in our letter writing campaign. We are asking anyone who is invested in the future of WVU to add their voice to our call to stop these cuts and allow for an alternative plan to be presented. Updates, news, and more information can be found on this site, as well as on social media through West Virginia Campus Workers.