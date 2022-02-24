As a young girl growing up in California, I was among the first group of Black students who were bused into an all-white school.
Those first few days in my new school were challenging, to say the least. I remember the feeling of anger and humiliation rising up in my chest as white students threw food at us.
I was too young to fully understand it at the time, but we were a part of history.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1954 that it’s unconstitutional to segregate Black and white students in different schools. This decision changed everything.
Integration dominated public debate for years. Many white families decided they would rather pull their children out of school and move to the suburbs than see Black children enjoying equal access to public schools.
This is American history. It’s a painful story, but one we cannot ignore. History is never finished, and now, more than ever, we need to tell these stories to our children to make sure they’re prepared to write the next chapter.
Unfortunately, House Bill 4011 in the West Virginia Legislature will make it harder, if not impossible, for educators to teach these stories. This bill, deceptively named the “Anti-Stereotyping Act,” is designed to scare educators out of teaching students about the history of slavery and the generations of human suffering brought on by our racist laws and leaders.
The goal of this bill is simple: Teach our history the way we want you to teach it, or get out.
I serve as a voter engagement organizer for Fairness West Virginia, a statewide LGBTQ civil rights organization. Our staff works every day to make our state a better place for LGBTQ people. The LGBTQ community is a diverse group of people (current estimates show about 40% are people of color), and they often live at the intersection of various forms of discrimination. If we ever want to see true equality for the LGBTQ community, we must work to end racism and all other forms of oppression.
In a 2018 survey of high school seniors conducted by the Southern Poverty Law Center, only 8% of students were able to identify slavery as the central cause of the Civil War. That’s a major problem, and this bill will make it worse.
Let’s be clear: Schools don’t teach our children about the history of racism to make white students feel guilty. We teach this history because the first step to righting the wrongs of our past is to acknowledge how and why we’ve already failed. This process of learning the truth and unlearning our prejudices is painful, but it’s necessary.
The stories of our history can be painful to hear. That’s OK.
If it makes you uncomfortable to hear the story of how a mob of white men in Mississippi brutally murdered a 14-year-old Black boy named Emmett Till for the crime of whistling at a white woman, I encourage you to lean into that discomfort. Sit with it. Sit with the story of Robert Johnson, a Black West Virginian who faced a similar lynching. He was accused of assaulting a white woman in 1912, but a jury later proved he was innocent.
The constitutional right to due process wasn’t enough to stop a mob of white men from kidnapping Robert out of police custody. They beat him with rocks, and strung his body up on a telephone pole, right there on the Main Street of Princeton.
Robert Johnson’s story is West Virginia’s history. We must not allow our discomfort with these truths to dictate our politics. We can’t let our discomfort become the shovel we use to dig our heads even further in the sand.
Our children deserve the truth of these stories, because they are the ones who will write the next chapter. If we can bring ourselves to confront these truths head on, we’ll find more than pain.
Like the story of 22 Black women who changed the world.
It was 1913, a year after Robert’s lynching. A group of Black women at Howard University shared a vision for a new kind of sorority, a sorority of women devoted to public service. This was the height of the national movement for women’s right to vote, and the women of Howard wanted to join the fight.
That spring, they officially founded the Delta Sigma Theta sorority. For their first act of political advocacy, they joined a massive parade of women who marched on Washington to demand the right to vote. You might have seen photos from the parade in your history books — thousands of women dressed in all white, riding horses down Pennsylvania Avenue.
There aren’t many photos of the Deltas from that day. That’s probably because some of the parade’s organizers didn’t want Black women to be there in the first place, much less front and center for the cameras. White women won their right to vote in 1920, but Black women didn’t get the same chance until nearly five decades later.
Despite not being welcome, the Deltas marched that day. And today? Deltas are sitting in Congress.
When we completely ignore our history, we miss stories like these, stories that can be a source of inspiration and strength. I count myself lucky to be a part of the Deltas’ legacy. My sorority sisters and I, all 300,000 of us, have continued the important work those women started. We still host voter registration drives across the country to make sure every member of our community can use their voice at the ballot box.
Our children have the right to know these truths of our history — the good and the bad. We owe them that. I strongly urge our lawmakers to vote against House Bill 4011.