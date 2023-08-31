Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Coal mining has been a way of life for Appalachians for well over a century and a half. But the industry itself has fought tooth and nail to prevent any type of regulation or oversight that would do what the Mine Act originally proposed almost five decades after the Mine Wars ended: “The first priority and concern of all in the mining industry must be the health and safety of our most precious resource, the miner.”

One of the most glaring examples of this shortcoming is how the coal industry and the government at all levels have failed to adequately tackle the black lung crisis. This is not just a thing of the past — the Congressional Research Service reported in 2019 that the prevalence of progressive massive fibrosis is now on the rise “at rates not seen since the early 1970s.”

Zach Shrewsbury, of Fayetteville, is an advocate, a veteran with Common Defense and member of the West Virginia New Jobs Coalition.

