Coal mining has been a way of life for Appalachians for well over a century and a half. But the industry itself has fought tooth and nail to prevent any type of regulation or oversight that would do what the Mine Act originally proposed almost five decades after the Mine Wars ended: “The first priority and concern of all in the mining industry must be the health and safety of our most precious resource, the miner.”
One of the most glaring examples of this shortcoming is how the coal industry and the government at all levels have failed to adequately tackle the black lung crisis. This is not just a thing of the past — the Congressional Research Service reported in 2019 that the prevalence of progressive massive fibrosis is now on the rise “at rates not seen since the early 1970s.”
We all know what’s causing this. Over-mining of coal seams has dried them up over the past two decades and miners are now cutting through hard rock to access remaining coal, generating untold amounts of silica dust that — when inhaled — cause the most severe form of black lung disease.
Protecting miners from the continued prevalence of black lung is a goal we should all be committed to. Even the coal companies themselves have noted that reducing silica exposure will protect miners from this disease. That’s why the Biden administration’s new silica dust rule is such important progress.
We’ve been waiting on this rule for more than a decade, to finally set standards that keep miners safe and hold coal companies accountable for breaking the law. We have to get this right, to save lives. But the proposed rule leaves open some major loopholes that would weaken the effect it has on saving miners’ lives, and now is the only moment we have to strengthen it.
As the proposed rule stands, there are no enforcement mechanisms to force companies into compliance with the law. Coal companies in West Virginia have acted with near impunity because they know how to best protect themselves from federal compliance measures. The result is always the same — miners who are afraid to speak out, miners who become sick because of their jobs, miners who become disabled through this work and ultimately, miners who die because of this negligence.
We can all agree that no one should be hurt, permanently disabled or die because of the work they do, no matter the industry. So, we must have a rule that is based on the reality of what miners face and what the mining industry has shown it’s willing to do to make a profit.
Furthermore, as many miners and advocates have noted, respirator usage is not a feasible solution to ensure safety — yet, instead of ceasing operations at mines that are unsafe because of silica levels, the draft rule would rely on miners wearing respirators during their shifts underground.
Challenges to breathing or communicating in intense heat, with loud machinery nearby, during intense physical labor makes adequate respirator use nearly impossible to protect from silica dust exposure. Even worse, recent court cases indicate that mask and respirator manufacturers are not able to produce a product that will completely protect miners from silica dust.
Every day that miners go without a strong rule that protects them at work is another day that a father, a grandfather, a family member or a friend is exposed to harmful silica dust. Miners and their families cannot wait another day, and they shouldn’t have to wait another day. Our miners are due respect and action for their years of dedication. They should be prioritized with a rule that ensures their safety and honors their role in our communities and our economy.
A resilient Appalachian economy cannot be maintained without their future health and well-being in sight.
Zach Shrewsbury, of Fayetteville, is an advocate, a veteran with Common Defense and member of the West Virginia New Jobs Coalition.