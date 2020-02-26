Reader's Vent: Feb. 26, 2020

Katherine Johnson, who recently died, received the Medal of Freedom from President Obama, the nation’s highest civilian award for NASA space program and getting John Glenn safely back to earth. President Trump gives the same award to Rush Limbaugh. Awful he has no idea what that award means. What did Limbaugh do to deserve that award?
Where is the proof that charter schools are more effective than public schools? Who is liable when charter schools fail? Will the GOP legislators be held accountable by the people?
All these reforms are needless. If you don’t want to go to jail, don’t commit a crime. If you don’t want to be a junkie, don’t start using drugs. Seems like common sense to me.
Bailout money going to wealthy individuals like Jim Justice is wrong. They aren’t even on the hook to pay the money back. It is a super scam being orchestrated by the ultimate con-man.
The DNR is soliciting the public’s opinion on extending the Spring Gobbler season from two to three weeks. One reason cited was hunters complained because the DNR moved the season and a prime week of hunting was lost. So rather than move the season back to the original date the DNR decides to add seven days for recreation. Aren’t they supposed to protect the species?
Someone needs to point to at least one concrete benefit that has resulted from the previous $60 million decrease in coal severance that was granted to the coal barons a couple years ago, before they further push this reduction in tax on equipment and inventory. The coal operators will also get a major boost from this tax reduction, just before they file for bankruptcy.
I have no sympathy for criminals in prison. I don’t think that taxpayers should be on the hook so female prisoners that are convicted felons can have a choice between pads and tampons. If they want that choice, then don’t commit crime. Just silly.
Selfishness is a successful evolutionary trait. Other more hideous traits are as well. Being humans we have developed the ability to chose moral behavior over evolutionary traits. Health care for all is one example where the only thing standing in the way is selfishness.
Editor’s note: To submit your vents, email readersvent@wvgazettemail.com or mail to Readers’ Vent, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301.