Readers' Vent: Aug. 28, 2019

What’s the difference between Donald Trump and Greenland? Greenland is not for sale.
When will public records return to Sunday edition of the newspaper? I believe it is a valuable part of the local news that should return ASAP.
Jim Jones killed 909 people back in 1978 with Kool-Aid. Why didn’t we ban Kool-Aid back then? The reason was the Kool-Aid was just a tool that this mad man used. It’s the same thing with guns and these mad people today. If not guns, they’d just find another way.
Kudos to Bil Lepp for Sunday’s “Refining discourse on mass murders” — a true Profiles in Courage kind of piece. Thanks for having the intestinal fortitude to speak to this issue.
In Downtown Charleston, on the corner of Capitol and Donnally streets there has been a vacant lot for sale for years. It has grass and weeds growing up three feet or more and it needs to be cleaned up. It is more than an eye sore especially when traveling to and from the lovely farmers market! Let’s do better for Charleston!
What’s going on at CAMC? Employees were aware of the patients under anesthesia were being sexually abused. The medical records were being “red flagged” if they fit the stereotype that the doctor seemed to prefer. Why were these occurrences not reported? Fear of HR? Word on the street: a student knew right from wrong and was brave enough to report.
These gol’ durn right wingers are ruining the planet. Oh, the humanity of it!
So you don’t like tattoos. If the officers you are so concerned about had on long sleeves and pants, you would not know if they were tattooed or not. Just like doctors, lawyers, plumbers or even your friends. Tell me how a tattoo effects anyone’s job performance? And yes I am educated, employed and tattooed!
Please return public records to the Sunday paper. I’d like to know what property in the Charleston area is selling for.
I actually cried when ex-senator Richard Ojeda withdrew from the presidential race. There wasn’t a doubt in my mind that Richard was the only candidate who could defeat Donald Trump. I sure hope he decides to run again.