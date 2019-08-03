Readers' Vent: Aug. 3, 2019

No flags at Democrat debates. Says all you need to know about the “new” Democrats.
People who try to sneak a loaded illegal gun past airport security, then lie and claim they forgot about it ought to have it never returned and pay a stiff fine.
What I can do is teach, and by doing it well for 39 years I’ve helped thousands of our children learn to do what they can do.
There should be a class action lawsuit in WV. Any media outlet that endorsed Jim Justice for governor owes every West Virginian a front-end alignment.
Putting Democrat primary in perspective. Twenty Little League teams fight it out in a play off tournament and the winner has to play against the New York Yankees for the championship. Fun and entertaining to watch but you know how it’s going to end.
Social Security was pie-in-the-sky once. Now it’s part of our social contract. Universal health care can, and should, be achieved.
Is there a law regarding someone’s dog coming into your own yard and killing your dog? Putnam County doesn’t have a law against it and the humane officer doesn’t do anything about it.
To those criticizing Socialism: if you’ve ever driven on a public road, receiving or planning to receive Social Security, visited a public library, needed the fire department, police department, or visited a national park, you just might be a Socialist.
Republicans gave away the bank in billions of dollars to the super rich billionaires. Now with the help of their Fox propaganda channel tell the naive, we don’t have the money for health care, schools, or the people who really need it and will really create the jobs. Get smart.
To whom it may concern: if you recycle, use the full bag. Save your recycling for a few weeks until the bag is full. Sincerely, your friendly neighborhood garbage man.
After watching the recent debates. Many Democrats are asking. “Is this the best we have...?”