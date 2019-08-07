Readers' Vent: Aug. 7, 2019

Someone should calculate how much business and local revenue is lost due to the school schedule.
The West Virginia Power are no longer a Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate. Can we please get rid of the black and gold colors? How about a Blue and gold or something different. Black and gold is ugly.
It’s taken the state road longer to patch the holes than what it would have taken to black top the whole thing. There’s roads in West Virginia that have been paved that were not as bad as MacCorkle Avenue. There are thousands of cars that travel through there every day. Shame on our leaders. The road looks like mammaw’s patched quilt.
I am 74 years old and was born with serious health issues. I struggled all my life to get health care. Since getting government-run health care through Medicare I now never go without the best care possible. Your assessment of government-run health care is pure nonsense, you do not know what you are talking about. Quit repeating the idiotic pronouncements from Fox.
Who is responsible? On Hillcrest Drive a large slip was repaired in the spring but the job was not finished. This leaves a dangerous situation. My hope is that guard rails would be installed and the pavement be replaced before someone goes over the hill to a tragic end.
I’m retired and living on a marginal fixed income. I would gladly wager I have a better credit score than our billionaire governor and president, i.e. I pay my bills.
It is absolutely ridiculous that Coonskin Pool is only open from 12-5, especially on weekends. At least one day during the week, maybe a Wednesday or Thursday, would it hurt them to stay open until 7 or 8? Working people have no chance.
In the ’50s and ’60s communists controlled their citizens with state-run media pushing propaganda. We combated it with Radio Free Europe to get the truth to the people. Pretty soon we’ll need somebody from the outside to broadcast the truth in America.
First; we needs laws that require employers to pay employees first. Creditors and lawyers after that. Second; if a employer knowingly issues a paycheck that bounces for lack of funds the ones that issued the check should be charged with fraud. Doesn’t matter to me if the employees are union or not. Right is right.
