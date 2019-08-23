Readers' Vent: Aug. 23, 2019

President Trump might not be racist, he might simply have disdain for the non-wealthy.
Politicians count on voters having a short memory. We won’t forget that Sen. Shelley Moore Capito has been a rubber stamp for Trump instead of a voice for West Virginians. Shelley needs to start planning for her retirement.
“The chosen one — the second coming of God.” I’m afraid one day we will see him taken out of the White House in a straitjacket.
I think the governor should be required to live in the governor’s mansion. I think he should resign, and Amy Goodwin be appointed in his stead. She has made positive changes in Charleston and could work wonders with the entire state.
Putin, Trump, Justice, Blankenship and others aren’t worried about global warming. Just maybe they feel their grandchildren will have plenty of money to avoid the consequences.
Now our president is sowing division among Jewish Americans. He also called the president of Denmark nasty because she doesn’t want to sell Greenland.
Democrats are working harder trying to rewrite history than they are trying to create a better future. Why would any intelligent person vote Democrat?
It’s all about appearance. Officers should be neat, clean-looking and when wearing a uniform, neither beards nor tattoos look professional. Sorry, but that’s true. Nationwide you see that the vast majority of professional departments don’t allow it. What’s next, facial piercings and ear lobe stretchers?
I actually feel sorry for the people out there who spend so much time and energy hating everything Donald Trump. You don’t always get what you want in life. Deal with it.
Is every adult you know capable of handling a gun in a high stress situation? If not, tell your senators we need gun restrictions.
Why does our president only want to confront reporters while standing next to a running helicopter? Is he hiding his own incompetence?
This governor created his own mess and now he wants to blame others for pointing out the facts. He is not a governor, like I have ever seen, just like a president who is really the “spoiler in chief.”
