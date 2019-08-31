Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Readers' Vent: Aug. 31, 2019

I really feel sorry for any individual who blames Republicans and President Trump for all your problems. Maybe there is a government program out there to help you with what ails you.

So a gun ban will take guns off the street. Shall we try it first with meth? Just asking.

Falwell, Graham and Reagan combined religion and politics to gain power. Now their followers support Trump. A true disgrace if I ever saw one.

You can always spot Coal’s real friends. Their black license plates are on high end cars and trucks.

What a fake and a phony! After days of ridiculing Puerto Rico and its mayor, he is now canceling a trip because of the hurricane. What is he going to do — go there and throw paper towels to the residents. Geez — how can this man stoop any lower?

Your lead editorial Aug. 8: “America on edge,” well who do you think is responsible? I subscribe to your paper but just a glance at your editorial page gives me a bad case of heartburn, a constant barrage of scorn and ridicule of Trump is about all you see.

I would like to know why dog owners bring their dogs to these outdoor summertime events, such as the “Summerfest” in South Charleston, during the daytime when the sidewalks are at their hottest. The concrete sidewalks are very hot on the dogs’ paws.

I’m a lifelong hunter. Most of my guns hold approximately five rounds. If I shoot all five rounds at once my barrel gets too hot. The only time I ever needed an assault rifle was as a soldier in Vietnam. Outlaw them.

It seems to me we have tried a minimum wage. Lets try a maximum wage. See how that works. All income corporation included. See how it works.

Make your voice heard

Express your opinion on any subject you wish. the volume of calls, emails, and space restriction prevents publication of all comments.

Call: 304-348-1775

Email: readersvent@wvgazettemail.com>

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, August 31, 2019

Allen, Franklin - 1 p.m., Stockert - Paletti Funeral Home Chapel, Flatwoods.  
Bailey, Bradford - 11 a.m., Faith Christian Fellowship, Buffalo. 
Bird, Carolyn - 1 p.m., Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar.
Cardot, Martha - 3 p.m., Davis Memorial Presbyterian Church, Elkins.
Carroll, Martha - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Giles, Jared - Noon, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Charleston.
Glaser, Joshua - 11 a.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. 
Halstead, Charlene - Noon, First Church of the Nazarene, Charleston.
Hodges, Robert - 2 p.m., St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Nitro. 
King, Shirley - 2 p.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.
McGlocklin, Betty - 11 a.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Priddy, Joseph - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.
Roles, Bonnie - 11 a.m., Pineview Cemetery.
Runions, Nora - Noon, Gatens Harding Funeral Home, Poca.
Shuler, Rachel - 1:30 p.m., Valley Park Community Center, Hurricane.
Smith, Sharon - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Madison.  
Thomas, Charles - 11 a.m., First Church of God, Gilboa.
White, Gregory - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
White, Nancy - 1 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans. 