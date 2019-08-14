Readers' Vent: Aug. 14, 2019

My 14-year-old grandson could do a better job of road repairs than the Putnam County Division of Highways workers. They can’t even repair a pot hole without turning it into a speed bump.
Are people, who operate for-profit vending machines, required to pay West Virginia Sales Tax?
FOX employees and others who are bothered by social or political protests by athletes, blather on and on about why the athletes should not do that, but they never discuss the reason or merits of the protests. Maybe if we would pay attention to the problems they are protesting and fix the problems then there would be fewer protests.
It is really stupid to have a policy that denies green cards to refugees who arrive with nothing but the rags on their backs if they accept public assistance or health care out of necessity. Conservative hatred of refugees from the South is a real problem and it is unfortunate that we are punishing refugees at the very instance when they need our help the most. It is stupid, cruel and un-Christian. I guess there aren’t many true Christians left in the U.S. anymore.
Has anyone else noticed that when the President speaks out against something with which he does not agree, he is “lashing out.” This same group constantly reports the President is a “danger” to democracy. I think not. I believe CNN and MSN are.
Here’s my question. Why does the DOH waste money painting lines on roads that need paved or repaired. I’d much rather see potholes filled, ditch lines cleaned, trees cut back than to see lines painted that were just fine before.
Smart people are saying they’ll never vote for Jim Justice again. Informed people never voted for him the first time.
We can’t increase legal immigration until we get a handle on the illegal. Half the problem now are the ones who came here legally and then disappeared when their work/student visas ran out. Fake marriages in order to stay. We don’t need more getting lost in the “system.”
Here’s a simple way to fixed this mess of a school calendar. Start the Tuesday after Labor Day, end the Friday before Memorial Day. Give 3 days at Thanksgiving and the week between Christmas and New Year’s off. Then cut the rest of those ridiculous days off out. Fixed.
