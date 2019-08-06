Readers' Vent: Aug. 6, 2019

The Wheeling Jesuit University financial woes are another example of former bishop Michael Bransfield’s Marie Antoinette “Let Them Eat Cake” Attitude. He bought the failing financial Wheeling Jesuit University and now all West Virginia Catholics are stuck with it, in addition to all the flashy altars that no one wanted except Bransfield.
If socialism is so great, why are refugees from socialist countries swarming to our border?
To the venter who claimed there were no flags at the Democratic debate: The debate featured not only a color guard presentation, but also the performance of the national anthem. Turn off Fox News and watch something useful occasionally.
Where in the world did these liberals get the idea that health care is a “human right?” It seems it is something they just pulled out of their heads, or perhaps some place else. I have experienced (survived) the VA and military health systems. I don’t want the government running my health care, and neither do millions of others in the US.
Well we hear the thoughts and prayers again but that is after the fact. Nothing to this date has even been tried to stop something so grotesque. Big money and guns prevails over your family. Who will be next?
Liked the article on the Gazette-Mail’s role in exposing ARCOS drug industry data. Sustained outrage. Proud.
I’m not sure Trump is racist, but I am convinced he has disdain for non-wealthy Americans.
If you’re in and out of new relationships every year and then you go on social media blaming the other people in the relationships, might need to look in the mirror. Maybe you’re the one nobody can live with.
It is so sad that we continue to have these mass shootings. Congress and the president can’t stop these shootings. Our past presidents couldn’t slow down the shootings. These past two shooters cleared background checks. This is the world that we have been living in for many years.
How exciting to see the teen gardeners and painters at Capital High! They are making our area so much more beautiful and desirable!
Editor’s note: To submit your vents, email read ersvent@wvgazettemail.com or mail to Readers’ Vent, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301.