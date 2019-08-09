Readers' Vent: Aug. 9, 2019

I think the people that stand around protesting women’s health care could find something else to keep them busy, like maybe being a foster care parent. That is if they could pass the background check.
How many times do we have to see a crowd of defenseless people die to realize that keeping people defenseless isn’t the answer?
When is the state going to patch the holes on W.Va. 817 through the the town of Winfield, the Putnam County seat.
Pool memberships used to be good for three months. Now it’s little more than two. It’s no longer worth the expense. Summer jobs don’t last long enough to really earn anything. Hard to schedule a summer vacation with kids now. Thank you, teachers. Hope you enjoy your winter and spring breaks.
Why are some of you proud West Virginians throwing your garbage on river banks, under overpasses and by the roads? Are you honestly so disrespectful and lazy that you can’t wait until you find a garbage can to properly dispose of the trash? Maybe it is too much to expect from ignorant folks.
The local crime is ridiculous. Drug houses that are known need to be raided then bulldozed at owner’s expense. Legislation needs to be introduced to give drug dealers selling meth, fentanyl and heroin the death penalty. Bring back public execution by hanging. That would stop much of this garbage.
Tiskelwah Senior Services school could be saved if they quit giving free services, free meals, free transportation to people who can afford to pay. There are several family members going there that their families are worth thousands, in income, U.S. bonds, stock, etc. It should be based on your income. Check out some of these people and you will find out what I mean.
Who is so demented that they believe that there’s any comparable racist ideology to white supremacy? What utter nonsense.
Editor’s note: To submit your vents, email read ersvent@wvgazettemail.com or mail to Readers’ Vent, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301.