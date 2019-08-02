Readers' Vent: Aug. 2, 2019

My town police, by and large, seem to be inept and in many cases corrupt. They don’t enforce curfews, turn their heads to known drug activity, and let their buddies off the hook. Don’t get me started on the do nothing mayor. People can’t get problem properties cleaned up or little punks arrested committing vandalism at 2 a.m.
After watching some of the Democratic debates I have come to the following conclusion. Anyone, anyone who would vote for these idiots has to themselves be stupid. These young folks listening to college professors spouting their rhetoric needs to remember one old saying. Those that can do and those that can’t, (Sanders and Warren) teach.
Is anything more worthless than the traffic reports, both on radio and TV news? The past couple days I was twice at the exact place where a problem was supposed to be, and there was not even a slowdown. With no mention of the time of the accident, and no reliable updates, unless a log truck rolls over, just keep driving.
The stomachs of dead whales in the Philippines and Italy are full of plastic trash. Europe is seriously considering a zero plastic waste charter. Canada is working on ways to limit the production and use of plastics. Many U.S. cities, national and state parks, are trying to control plastic waste. Then look at West Virginia’s grand plan to go in a different direction; to build, all along our Ohio river, chemical plants to make plastics.
Got news for the whining WVU venter there are plenty of Marshall fans here, get over yourself! There are two schools in the state and both should be represented.
The railroad police need to be brought in to deal with the miners blocking the tracks. I sympathize and support them wanting their pay but that’s not the way to go about it. I can’t support anyone who chooses to commit a crime to get their point across.
