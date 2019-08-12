Readers' Vent: Aug. 12, 2019

Gun control is not a matter of keeping people defenseless. Gun control reduces the risk of gun violence. It is obvious that fewer assault weapons would reduce the risk. However, Trump, the NRA, and Republicans would prefer we all arm ourselves with assault weapons instead.
I will never vote for any candidate that is against fossil fuels, places foreign interests above what’s best for our country, supports immoral behavior, or supports raising taxes on working people to give more freebies out to others. It will just never happen.
What exactly is the difference in “product liability” of guns and prescription opioids? Both aggressively promoted their products at one time. Both had consumers not follow recommended use causing death. Gun manufacturers are not liable for consumer deaths caused by their product, yet opioid manufacturers are liable!
At 86, after a bout with cancer that left me weak in my legs, I’ve been in physical therapy. Progress has been slow but thankfully I’m more steady now and pain free. However, someone in the Medicare insurance carrier, reading the reports from the physical therapist, decided that the progress was not enough, so has denied any further therapy. Only in America where the greed and profits of the insurance industry control health care.
The state of West Virginia never had any intention to develop the facility at Prichard. If a project doesn’t involve the return of coal myth or charter schools that teach what to think rather than how to think, folks in state government want nothing to do with it. That’s OK. The facility in South Point, Ohio, will be happy.
Amazing, how many don’t understand the system. In political campaigns, both sides take extreme positions. The system retains a controlling group that takes the middle way. The legislation that results is a compromise. There is a word for the process that can’t be shown in print because it would cause hysteria in some groups.
Editor’s note: To submit your vents, email read ersvent@wvgazettemail.com or mail to Readers’ Vent, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301.