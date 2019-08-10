Readers' Vent: Aug. 10, 2019

I might go along with public hangings of drug dealers provided they’re CEOs of the drug companies that dumped pills in WV. But China has a death penalty for drug abuse yet their drug problem is on the rise.
Whose brilliant idea was it to close the city pools so early? Whatever happened to keeping them open until Labor Day weekend, what a waste! Thanks Charleston
Editorial claiming the economy isn’t good for middle class. If President Trump provided a “chicken in every pot”, the Democrats would cry he didn’t provide a lid for the pot.
Those who work hard to achieve that grand palace and do not vote correctly stand to lose it all. The party in charge are handing your rights over to corporations owned by wealthy stock owners not any of you the last I heard.
So now that the world is starting to try to use less plastic, our fearless leaders are going to hook our WV wagon to the plastics star. Is there no one in a leadership position who can think beyond restoring the past, she cried into the (wild, wonderful) wilderness.
I just drove on the newly paved Rt 622 in Cross Lanes from Kroger to Goff Mountain Road. I really don't remember any sink holes, slips, slides or major pot holes on that section of road before. So, I am very confused as to why that section of road was paved, when the DOH needed to spend that paving money on fixing Rt 622 the other way toward Charleston.
To the person who wrote that pool membership is too expensive, drop the membership and use the public pools. Be happy that your daughter or son are willing to work during the summer building skills for when they graduate. Some daughters and sons work part–time during the school year. It is not the teachers who set the school calendar, it is the board of education.
About the ICE raids at meat packing plants in Mississippi, did they arrest the employers for using the undocumented? Why not? How will the businesses survive without their workforce? I'd rather ICE direct their efforts against real criminals instead of hardworking parents.
Editor’s note: To submit your vents, email read ersvent@wvgazettemail.com or mail to Readers’ Vent, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301.