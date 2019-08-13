Readers' Vent: Aug. 13, 2019

What drunk painted the lines at the Cross Lanes/Goff Mountain exchange? I saw several near crashes just over the weekend.
The people of Britain spoke. They voted to leave the EU. That’s the only deal that matters. It should have happened months ago. Just as if we voted to leave the UN. It should happen immediately.
The only thing outlawing guns will do is to create a new class of criminals. Kind of like prohibition did. I for one would willingly join that class.
Isn’t it obvious that we as a nation are simply not allowing enough immigrants into our country legally, as guest workers, permanent residents or citizens-to-be? So many businesses need the hard-working labor and so many are risking their lives to leave violence and poverty and are willing to fill these jobs. What is wrong with this picture. Surely it can’t be that we are afraid of becoming less white?
Drunk drivers don’t kill people, their cars do.
The Frontier internet is sick, no rain, snow, very slow and no internet taking away my very freedom and happiness. My emails don’t show till after ads appear on Yahoo! run by Verizon. Like TV ads take up all time I pay to watch.
If we West Virginians are dumb enough to reelect Justice as governor, then we really are as dumb as the rest of the nation and the world think we are. I’ll either vote against him or sit that vote out. But I will not vote for him again.
Cross Lanes and Oakwood Road. Anybody see a pattern here. They pave where the money lives. Not where it’s needed.
To the reader complaining about short summers, teachers do not set the calendar. They may vote on several the local school board proposes, but they do not create the calendar. Blame your superintendent and local school boards, not the teachers.
On this 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage movement, harassing women seeking health care services at the Charleston Women’s Health Center, assaulting and terrorizing escorts and clinic staff is not protected free speech, it is religious extremism on par with the Taliban, the Saudi Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and ISIS.
