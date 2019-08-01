Readers' Vent: Aug. 1, 2019

I miss the Charleston Coliseum not having rock concerts.
The Bible tells us, “how good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity. We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity”. . . I sure wish this president would live out these words he spoke in his inaugural address! He is purposely dividing this nation!
Huntington is only an hour or so from the Kanawha Valley. There are plenty of Marshall alumni in this area who appreciate the Gazette-Mail’s expanded coverage of their alma mater’s football program. Reporting on the Thundering Herd takes nothing away from the Mountaineers, it just gives readers more variety!
Classic case of hypocrisy. A coworker known to quit working before quitting time gets upset when asked to work over a for a few minutes. Goes ballistic when a pizza joint refuses his request for pizza delivery 10 minutes before closing time.
If school children don’t eat between Friday night and Monday morning, why isn’t CPS being called on the parents?
After watching the Democratic debate, Sanders and Warren are looney with their ideas. They are 100 percent socialist.
I can’t believe Pleasant Power Plant was bailed out with a $12 million tax decrease. That doesn’t help West Virginia. That money could have repaired many roads. These companies need to learn how to budget their money.
Loved the upbeat story of the Kenyans visiting West Virginia. Happy.
Glaciers disappearing, ice caps shrinking, sea levels rising, average temperatures increasing. Observable, measurable fact. Global warming is real. Man-made greenhouse gases make it worse. Deniers are willfully ignorant or paid off by big business.
A woman commits a crime by trying to bring a gun on an airplane and the airport authorities won’t release her name because they don’t want to embarrass her? Suppose she took it aboard and it accidentally went off in flight. Suppose she dropped her carry-on while she was stowing it and it went off and killed someone.
Editor’s note: To submit your vents, email read ersvent@wvgazettemail.com or mail to Readers’ Vent, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301.