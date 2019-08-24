Readers' Vent: Aug. 24, 2019

Socialism is where you take money from people who have earned it and give it to people who haven’t earned it.
It’s obvious to me that President Trump is doing everything he can to make America great again and the opposition, including the media and the Democrats, are doing everything they can to make him fail.
Oh, you sad Republicans. First to begrudge welfare assistance to the poor but first to approve corporate welfare to the wealthy. If the wealthy pay less, the middle class has to pay more. Financially responsible Republicans cease to exist. They are spending like there is no tomorrow. Pity our kids and grandkids. Your logic is as moronic as your idol.
I was all for looking into Jim Justice’s ethical lapses until I heard that Mitch Carmichael was all for it. After the Supreme Court fiasco, we need to be very afraid. I bet Carmichael would run for governor if Justice doesn’t. Things could be worse.
Isn’t it great that the phone companies are getting together for a free plan to stop robocalls. I think our phone bills will be going up.
In a shooting situation, I’d rather take my chances with somebody armed that may or may not be able to handle the situation than wait five minutes for somebody who can. Banning guns will just give the bad guys the upper hand. Liberals have already given them too many breaks.
The people who beg for a living have worn out their welcome in the Charleston. A couple of them are really young, and there’s no reason they can’t get a job. I told one of them that Lowe’s was hiring and he told me to go “F” myself.
Regarding beards and tattoos on police officers, try finding someone without a tattoo these days to hire. The younger generation has gone tattoo crazy, so either allow it or go without protection.
Bring back Bojangles!!!!!
So you want taxpayers to pay off your student debt? Join the armed services and take the G.I. Bill. Problem solved. Otherwise, pay off the debt you owe yourselves. It’s not my problem.