Readers' Vent: Aug. 17, 2019

We pay high taxes in this state to drive on horrible roads, which is crazy. I think actually the state should be paying us to drive on such deplorable roads. The state should also have to pay for any damage caused by their horrible roads or the deer that they fail to keep thinned out.
Why is it the City of Charleston only paved part of MacCorkle Avenue, and to beat it all, the part of MacCorkle that needed paved was not. They just filled in the pot holes. Who is in charge of paving roads in this city? They need to find a new job.
C’mon Venter, what rock have you been living under? The environmental lobby has been fighting harmful coal mining practices since the 1970s. The bigger problem now is fracking for natural gas, which will soon be in everyone’s backyard in West Virginia. Coal mines are hidden, fracking can’t hide much longer.
Kindness just feels much better than hate.
As a Christian, I find it hard to be proud to be a Christian in the age of President Donald J. Trump.
To the person who compared banning semi-automatic weapons to banning the Bible. That is the most ignorant statement I have ever heard, one has nothing to do with the other. This is just a fear tactic to scare religious people. I am one of those people and do not appreciate the comparison.
What is “our culture?” Wake up, Venter! There is no ONE culture. As a native of Canada, a dual citizen who has lived in Michigan, Kentucky and California, and now West Virginia, the wide diversity of cultures is America’s strength. And that’s what the poem on the Statue of Liberty is welcoming.
CBS withholding their services from DirecTV, AT&T and other satellite services is nothing short of BLACKMAIL! I guess losing Moonves means they have to gouge everyone else. Gee thanks, CBS.
Regarding our state schools superintendent’s comments about the rise in numbers of homeless students as “not significant”: Some people have never cared about homeless students, but now, with Trump as president, they feel they can say it out loud. One would think that any amount of homeless students would be of concern to all of us.